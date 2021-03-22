“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland
A fresh fragrant lemon flavor enhances these early springtime dishes perfect for your holiday brunch or dinner.
Cheese tortellini with lemon roasted asparagus
Cook’s notes: A springtime dish easy to prepare and bursts with lemon flavors and roasted asparagus. Broccoli can be substituted for asparagus.
Recipe adapted from twopeasandtheirpod.com and serves 3-4
Ingredients:
For the roasted asparagus or broccoli
1 lb. broccoli, cut into bite size pieces or 1 bunch of asparagus cut into 3 inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil or lemon olive oil
1 teaspoon balsamic white vinegar, good quality
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3 lemon slices
2 garlic cloves, chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
For the Tortellini
1- 9 oz. package cheese tortellini (I used refrigerated Bonito but a frozen product works too)
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon minced shallot
2 garlic cloves , minced
Dash of crushed red pepper
2 cups packed fresh torn spinach leaves
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon
3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the broccoli or asparagus pieces on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice and balsamic. Add the garlic and lemon slices, toss broccoli or asparagus until well coated. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Roast for 20 minutes, stirring once. Remove broccoli or asparagus when it’s crisp and slightly charred. Remove lemon slices and tent a piece of foil to keep asparagus or broccoli warm.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook tortellini according to package instructions. When cooked, drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water. Set the water and tortellini aside.
Put the pot back on the stove and melt the butter over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic and crushed red pepper. Saute 1 minute.
Turn the heat to low and add in the reserved pasta water, cooked tortellini, lemon juice and spinach. Cook on low until spinach is wilted about 1 minute. Add in Parmesan cheese and roasted asparagus or broccoli. Mix and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve warm and sprinkle lemon zest over the dish.
Lemon ricotta cake with almond glaze
Cook’s notes: A perfect addition to your Easter brunch or dinner. A moist cake with the addition of ricotta. Almond extract adds a subtle flavor and the cake pops with lemon flavors.
Recipe from adapted from http://kristineskitchenblog.com/
Cake ingredients:
1½ cups cake flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon zest
½ cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs, at room temperature
1 cup ricotta cheese at room temperature
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
Almond Glaze Ingredients:
1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon. almond extract
1 teaspoon lemon zest
3 tablespoons sliced almonds, for topping
Cake directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl whisk together the cake flour, baking powder, salt and lemon zest. Set aside.
Cream the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add in the eggs and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Add the ricotta, lemon juice, vanilla, and almond extract. Beat on medium speed, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, about 2 minutes.
With the mixer on low speed, add in the flour mixture and beat until combined, 1-2 minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until a tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes and then remove from pan to cool completely before glazing.
Glaze directions:
Whisk together the powdered sugar, lemon juice, almond extract, and lemon zest in a medium bowl.
Spoon the glaze over the top of cooled cake. Sprinkle with crushed sliced almonds. Let glaze set for a few minutes before serving.
A blueberry topping would be another option to the lemon glaze.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
