Balsamic caprese mini bites with watermelon
An easy appetizer for your holiday and summer entertaining.
Cook’s notes: Slicing cucumbers and watermelon cubes ahead but bag separately makes assembly go faster. Lime vinaigrette can also be made ahead. Drizzle with the balsamic right before serving. I highly recommend using a chocolate balsamic as it really amps up the flavor. At larger grocery stores in the deli section you can find herb mozzarella balls which would also be delicious for this appetizer.
Ingredients:
Cucumber slices
Watermelon cubes
Mozzarella balls (deli section) or Feta cubes
Roma tomatoes
Basil or mint chopped
Good quality dark balsamic or chocolate balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Line a large plate with two paper towels.
Slice cucumbers about 1/4 inch thick and cube watermelon into bite sized pieces.
Place both on paper towels to drain.
Chiffonade the basil leaves (chop)
Assembly: Cucumber slice, watermelon cube, cheese ball, toothpick and tomato
Mint lime vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh mint or fresh basil
4 teaspoons lime juice
1 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Whisk to combine or use a blender to mix.
Blueberry lemonade slushies for grown-ups — pure bliss!
A refreshing blueberry lemonade slushie just in time for your lake entertaining. Pair a simple blueberry syrup mixture with fresh lemon juice, chilled in the freezer, Oh my, what a treat. It’s supposed to be a sipper but you may be tempted to slurp it right down.
Cook’s notes: This recipe serves two to three depending on the size of the glass. The recipe can be easily doubled for more servings. Omit the rum for a non alcoholic version. Recipe adapted from cuisineathome.com Please note the straws are not plastic but cardboard.
Ingredients:
1 package of blueberries, (6 oz.) rinsed and drained, reserve a few for garnish
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup sugar
3 shots of light rum or vodka
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
2 trays of ice cubes or 2 cups crushed ice
Directions:
Heat blueberries, water and sugar in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until sugar is dissolved and berries burst, about eight minutes.
Add in lemon juice and rum. Place in blender with ice and mix well.
Place blender covered in freezer for a few hours and spoon mixture into glasses.
Another option is to pour blueberry lemonade into glasses and chill several hours in freezer. Garnish with fresh blueberries strung on a 4 inch toothpick that’s placed over the glass rim.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
