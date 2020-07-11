Summer spread — take advantage of peak season produce. Nothing says summer better than when a cake is made with fresh cherries and the salad with fresh berries. Both are perfect sides for your next BBQ.
Homemade cherry cake
Cook’s notes: I did use my cherry pitter for this recipe, but know it’s possible to remove pits with a long wooden skewer. The cake is fast, easy and moist made with yogurt and bursting with that fresh cherry taste we all love. I added a chocolate covered cherry to each serving.
A spring-form pan works the best but a cake pan can substitute. A 9-inch springform pan took 30 minutes to bake. Baking time will vary when using an 8-inch square or 8-inch springform pan.
Recipe serves 8 and was adapted from anitalianinmykitchen.com
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh cherries pitted
1 1/4 cups + 2 tablespoons flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1 teaspoon regular ground cinnamon
1 large egg, room temperature
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1/2 cup + 2- 1/2 tablespoons sugar
Zest 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/4 cup vegetable oil, corn or sunflower oil
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup milk
Cinnamon sugar mixture
Directions:
Toss the cherries with a couple of teaspoons of flour and mix to coat. This prevents cherries from sinking in the batter.
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, grease and flour an 8 or 9 inch cake pan or springform pan
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda.
In a large bowl beat on medium speed the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy, (approximately 2-3 minutes), then add the zest and extracts, beat for one minute, then slowly add the vegetable oil and continue beating. Add the yogurt and milk and beat on low speed to combine, add the flour a third at a time, beating on low and scraping the bowl after each addition just until smooth.
Fold half the pitted cherries into the batter, then pour batter into the prepared pan. Top with remaining cherries, press down lightly with a spatula. Sprinkle with a cinnamon sugar mixture over the top.
Bake 29-30 minutes for a 9 inch springform pan. Remove pan from oven, and after 10 minutes take off outer ring from the springform pan if using and place bottom of pan on a cooling rack. If using a square pan, cake remains in pan. Add additional time if using an 8-inch pan. Cool before cutting. If desired, top with powdered sugar and a chocolate dipped cherry when serving.
Berry caprese salad (red, white and blue)
Cooking tip: Refrigerate mixed fruits in a bowl until serving. Add mozzarella pearls and drizzle with balsamic just before serving. Garnish with fresh basil.
Ingredients:
Diced strawberries
Raspberries
Blueberries
Mozzarella Pearls (balls found in deli)
Dark Balsamic Vinegar good quality (I used Chocolate Balsamic)
Fresh basil
Directions:
Mix fruits, mozzarella pearls and drizzle with balsamic.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
