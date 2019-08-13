“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”
John Steinbeck
Honey Garlic Asian Chicken Kabobs with Blackberry Almond Salad
Cook’s Notes: Turn up the heat and enjoy dining al fresco with a grilled Asian flavored meal. Marinate meat several hours to maximize the flavors. Recipe makes 4 large kabobs and was adapted from damndelicious.net. Add a side of long grain rice and a fresh blackberry salad for a satisfying meal. I used chicken thighs because they are juicier but chicken breasts work fine for this recipe. If using wooden skewers be sure to soak (submerge) 30 minutes.
Ingredients:
2 TB. each oyster sauce, ketchup, honey and chili garlic sauce
1 TB. Dijon mustard
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. freshly grated ginger or 1/2 tsp. dried ginger
1 lb. boneless chicken thighs, cut in large chunks
Red and yellow sweet mini peppers cut in chunks
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
Oil or PAM spray to grease grates
Salt and ground pepper to taste
2 green onions, thinly sliced
3 cups cooked rice
Directions:
In a glass measuring cup or small bowl add oyster sauce, ketchup, honey, chili garlic sauce, mustard, minced garlic and ginger. Whisk to mix well, add in sesame seeds. Reserve 1/4 cup for basting.
In a Ziploc bag add marinating sauce and chicken pieces.
Make sure sauce covers all the chicken and marinate 2-6 hours in refrigerator. Turn chicken several times.
Drain chicken and thread pieces on a wooden kabob stick alternating with peppers.
Grill on a medium heat, baste twice and turn kabobs once. Cook about 12 minutes a side.
Serve over rice with snipped onion pieces.
Blackberry Almond Salad
A fresh classic salad with blackberries, mixed greens, goat cheese, red onions and smoked almonds, tossed with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette. A healthy fresh side that pairs well with a grilled dinner.
Salad Ingredients:
Fresh ripe blackberries
Baby greens mix (I used baby spinach and arugula)
Soft goat cheese, crumbled
Red onion slices
1/4 cup smoked salted almonds (or any almonds)
Optional adding in diced cucumbers or zucchini
Directions:
Rinse blackberries and drain on a paper towel lined plate.
Place the greens on individual serving plates. Top with blackberries, goat cheese crumbles, onions and almonds. Drizzle with the desired amount of vinaigrette dressing and serve.
Classic Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette
It’s tangy, and easy to make at home. Recipe makes enough for 2 salads. Taste test to balance flavors. If you like a sweeter dressing. add in more maple syrup or honey.
Ingredients:
2 TB. aged good quality balsamic vinegar or blueberry vinegar
1 TB. Dijon mustard
1 TB. maple syrup (or honey)
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 TB. olive oil
Directions: Mix well in a blender. Refrigerate until serving.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack. Sue publishes monthly dog stories called The World According to Bella at http://www.wwnrockport.com/
