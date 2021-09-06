“Today’s difficulty moves you up in line for tomorrow’s delight.”
Northwoods chicken wild rice salad
Northwoods Chicken Wild Rice Salad is perfect for brunch, lunch or as an accompaniment to a grilled meal. Who can resist adding a slice of old fashioned apple pie to round out the meal.
This is a versatile salad with lots of options. Turkey can be substituted for chicken. Use a deli rotisserie chicken as a time saver. If looking for a vegetarian dish add in more wild rice with cooked corkscrew pasta. Dried cranberries can be substituted for dried cherries. Substitute avocado slices for pea pods or sugar snap peas
The recipe serves 4-6 but salad and dressing ingredients can easily be increased to serve more.
Cooking Tip:
One cup of uncooked wild rice makes about three cups of cooked rice. Cook wild rice in 3-1/2 cups of water with 1/2 teaspoon of salt for 45 minutes. Substitute chicken or vegetable broth for water as it adds more flavor. A time-saver is to make the wild rice the day before, let it cool and refrigerate.
Salad Ingredients:
3 cups cooked wild rice
3 cups cooked meat, diced
1/2 cup each mini sweet red peppers and celery
3/4 cup sweet onions, diced
1 cup red grapes, halved
1 small package of dried cherries or cranberries
2 cups pea pods or sugar snap peas
1/2 cup slivered almonds or walnuts
Dressing Ingredients:
1 cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sherry
1/4 teaspoon dried ginger
1 teaspoon each Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce
Directions:
Cook wild rice the day before and store it in a plastic container or Ziploc bag. Wild rice freezes well and can be used at another time for soups and side dishes.
Mix dressing in a small bowl with a whisk and set aside.
Blanch pea pods (bring water to boil, add pea pods, boil 1 minute, drain and then add to ice water for 1 minute, pat dry) slice in half diagonally.
In a large bowl add all ingredients except dressing and mix well.
Add dressing to salad ingredients until all is moistened. If more dressing is needed follow the basic recipe above and then add into the salad.
Chill salad for at least 4 hours and serve over lettuce with tomato slices.
Old fashioned apple pie
Ingredients:
5 large tart apples peeled and chopped into chunks.
3 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon Saigon cinnamon or 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon butter
Refrigerated pie crusts or prepare your own pie crust dough
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
In a large bowl whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon and apple pie spice.
Add in apple chunks and mix well.
Roll out one crust on a floured wax paper sheet and line the bottom of a pie pan with the dough.
Place apple mixture in pie pan and top with butter.
Add a top crust and crimp edges.
Using a pastry brush lightly brush top of the crust with milk.
Mix a little cinnamon with sugar and sprinkle on top of the crust.
With a sharp knife cut 4 vents (a V) in the center of the dough top.
Add foil strips around edges of pie pan to prevent over browning.
Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 400 and cook 25 minutes longer. or until juices are bubbling inside the open vents.
Cool before cutting.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.