Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts. — Henri Frederic Amiel
With a chill in the air it’s a perfect time to enjoy a plate of savory delicious pasta with a creamy roasted butternut squash sauce, sausage and a healthy dose of spinach. This is a comfort food that captures fall flavors topped with Parmesan cheese. I guarantee you’ll find this dish irresistible and definitely worth your time with the layers of flavors and textures. Omit the sausage for a vegetarian dish. Recipe serves six and is an Ever Ready Special.
Roasted butternut squash sauce with penne, sausage and spinach
Cooking tips:
As a time saver buy precut butternut squash cubes.
Early in the day roast the squash and refrigerate. Bake the ground Italian sausage or links at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Drain the meat and crumble or slice.
To reheat the dish the next day add some warmed chicken broth.
Ingredients:
1 lb. (about 4 cups) butternut squash, cut into 2 inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
A sprinkle each of Saigon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice mix and paprika
1 tablespoon maple syrup
¾ lb. ground Italian sausage or Italian sausage links cut in 2 inch pieces or precooked chicken sausage slices
3/4 cup sweet onions, diced
¾ cup diced mini red and yellow peppers
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon ground sage
1 pinch red pepper flakes
2 cups dry tortellini or corkscrew fussilli
2 cups low sodium chicken broth
2 cups baby spinach leaves, torn
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup dry white wine
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone pad or parchment paper.
In a bowl, toss 2 inch butternut squash cubes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, maple syrup along with salt and pepper. Spread out evenly on a baking sheet and sprinkle squash with cinnamon and paprika. Roast for 20 minutes or until fork tender.
Cook tortellini until al dente, then drain. Microwave chicken broth until hot.
In a large sauce pan add 1 tablespoon olive oil, onions, mini peppers, garlic, sage and pepper flakes if using,
Puree the roasted butternut squash along with hot broth in a blender. Return the puree mixture to the fry pan and mix well with cooked tortellini and meat mixture on a medium low heat. Add in cream, Parmesan cheese, wine and torn spinach leaves to the pan. Cook until the cheese has melted and spinach has wilted. Serve warm with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Cranberry apple pecan wild rice pilaf
Simmered in herb-seasoned chicken broth and apple juice with sweet dried cranberries, apples and roasted pecans, this dish is a delicious savory-sweet side. It makes the perfect side for the holidays. A bonus — it’s a make-ahead dish made all in one pot.
Cooking tips:
Wild rice pilaf reheats exceptionally well. If making in advance, then follow cooking instructions except hold the cranberries and pecans and add them in when you reheat the rice.
Since the recipe involves cooking rice the total preparation from start to finish is one hour and 10 minutes. The recipe is adapted from carlsbadcarvings.com and serves 6. I used a wild rice blend from Lundberg but using all wild rice is another option for this dish.
Ingredients:
1 cup dry wild rice blend, rinsed and drained
1-1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1- 1/2 cups apple juice
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 teaspoon each of salt, dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon each pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme
1 bay leaf
3/4 cup sweet onion, diced
1 large Fuji or Honeycrisp apple, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
A splash of apple cider vinegar (to taste)
1/2 cup dried cranberries or craisins
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted or almonds, pistachios, pepitas
Directions:
Bring broth, apple juice, Dijon, 1 tablespoon butter, salt, pepper, dried thyme, oregano, parsley, and bay leaf to a boil in a large nonstick skillet.
Add rice, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer 45-60 minutes, or until rice is tender and almost all of the liquid has been absorbed, stirring occasionally and replacing the lid. Add additional water if needed if the rice has absorbed all the liquid and is still not done cooking. Check for doneness at 45 minutes. Once cooked, drain the rice and leave it in a fine-hole strainer.
To the now empty pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Increase heat to medium-high and add onions and apples; saute for 5-7 minutes, or until onions and apples are tender. Add garlic and saute for 30 more seconds. Cover for 3 minutes.
Add rice to skillet along with cranberries and pecans. Add apple cider vinegar and toss evenly to combine. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Garnish as desired.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
