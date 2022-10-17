by Sue Ready
As colors fade and slip away from the landscape, trees stand bare. We rely on words to keep the memory alive. — Holly Mathers-Shuemaker
Get cozy and warm up with a hearty meal of cheese ravioli with Italian chicken apple sausage and spinach — perfect for chilly fall evenings. Add a slice of apple cider bundt cake and you’ll have a satisfying meal.
Kale can substitute for spinach; there are several chicken apple sausage varieties to choose from. I used the Italian -flavored variety for this recipe.
Recipe adapted from Food Network October 2022 and serves 2-3.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 package fully cooked Italian-flavored chicken apple sausages, sliced at an angle 1/2 inch thick
1 small onion, diced
1 cup each of cherry tomatoes and red and yellow mini peppers
3 garlic cloves, diced
4 cups refrigerated cheese ravioli
1 tablespoon butter
3/4 cup cooked pasta water
1/2 cup chicken broth
3 cups spinach or kale
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided and more for garnish
1/2 cup torn basil
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Directions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add ravioli to boiling water and cook al dente. Drain and reserve 3/4 cup cooking pasta water for the sauce. Return drained, cooked pasta to pot cover to keep warm.
Heat olive oil and sauté sausages, peppers, and onions for 5 minutes in a large fry pan. Add in garlic cloves and sauté 2 minutes more.
On low add in tomatoes, and cook until tomatoes soften for 2 minutes. Add in the pasta water and chicken broth, torn kale or spinach leaves, 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, and butter. On medium-low cook for 3 minutes.
Add in cooked ravioli and cook for 3 minutes on low uncovered. Add in a pinch of red pepper flakes, basil, and the rest of the Parmesan cheese. Cook 1 minute more. Serve the dish immediately with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Imagine an apple cider bundt cake with brown sugar cider icing to follow your Halloween feast. You can make your dream a reality with this adapted recipe from tuttidolci.com This dessert is reminiscent of a very moist spice cake. Another alternative to icing the cake is serving the cake with warmed caramel sauce and maple nut ice cream. It’s so delicious either way and serves 12.
Cake ingredients:
2 1/2 cups flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or two teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice mix
3/4 teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1- 1/4 cups sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 cup apple cider
3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Optional: add in chopped walnuts
Brown sugar cider icing ingredients:
5 tablespoons butter
2/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon and salt
1/4 cup each of milk and apple cider
3 cups powdered sugar
Cake directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 10-cup bundt cake pan generously with nonstick spray. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, spices, and salt in a medium bowl.
Beat butter and sugar in a large mixer bowl on medium speed until pale and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add eggs in one at a time. Combine apple cider, applesauce, and vanilla in a small bowl. Beat in flour mixture in three additions, alternating with apple cider mixture (begin and end with flour mixture), just until incorporated.
Spoon batter into the prepared bundt pan and smooth top with a spatula. Tap the the pan sharply to reduce air bubbles. Bake for 45 minutes or until cake is golden, springs back to the touch, and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs attached. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes; carefully invert cake onto rack.
Place rack with cake over a large piece of wax paper. Let the cake cool completely before icing. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.
Icing directions:
In a saucepan add butter, brown sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low, stirring continuously with a whisk. Remove from heat and add milk and cider, mix well. Add in confectioners’ sugar and whisk until smooth. Add in more milk if needed for spreading consistency.
Frost cake and sprinkle icing with chopped nuts and toasted coconut if preferred.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
