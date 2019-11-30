by Sue Ready
Spinach and artichoke egg casserole
Cook’s notes: A delicious healthy vegetarian egg casserole perfect for holiday entertaining or a Sunday brunch. There are lots of options to customize with spices, cheeses and type of milk. Recipe serves 6 and was adapted from twopeasandapod.com
Ingredients:
1 TB. olive oil
3/4 cup sweet onion, diced
1 cup sweet mini red, yellow and orange peppers, diced
2 cloves garlic minced
5 cups packed fresh torn spinach leaves, stems removed
1- 1/2 cups chopped jarred artichoke hearts packed in water, drained and patted dry on a paper towel
1 tsp. parsley flakes
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 TB. finely chopped fresh basil or 1 tsp. dried basil
Dash of crushed red pepper
Salt and black pepper to taste
1- 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, white cheddar or Colby Jack, divided
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus 2 tablespoons, divided
8 large eggs
3 tablespoons Almond Breeze Original almond milk or 2% milk
Chopped basil for garnish, if desired
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over high heat. Add the onions and peppers, cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional 1 minute. Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted, about 3-4 minutes.
Stir in the chopped artichoke hearts and add in spices. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Pour mixture into prepared pan and spread out evenly. Sprinkle 1 cup of the cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese over the mixture.
In a medium bowl, combine eggs and almond milk or 2% milk. Whisk well. Pour eggs over veggies and cheese. Top with remaining cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes or until eggs are set and slightly golden around the edges. A knife inserted into the center should come out clean. Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh basil. Let cool for 5 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm.
Note-if you want to make this dairy-free, you can use your favorite dairy-free cheese!
Mixed greens salad with avocados, sweet potatoes, cranberries and vinaigrette apple cider
Cook’s notes: How about a healthy salad filled with the most amazing collection of vibrant. seasonal and simple ingredients to pair with your artichoke egg casserole? Salad recipe serves 4-5.
Check out the healthy ingredients found in this prepared bag bacon and cider greens saute kit found in the produce department: red cabbage, brussels sprouts, baby bok choy, baby kale, honey roasted soy nuts, crispy onions, and bacon pieces, with apple cider vinaigrette
To the bag mix the following was added
Two sliced avocados
Roasted sweet potatoes, about 2 cups
Dried cranberries
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone pad.
In a bowl toss sliced sweet potatoes with 1 TB. olive oil, 1 TB. maple syrup and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Spread out evenly on baking sheet and bake 16 minutes.
Toss bag contents with roasted avocados and cranberries.
Use the apple cider cider vinaigrette that comes in the prepared bag of greens..
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
