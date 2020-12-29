Happy New Year 2021! Start the New Year with a grateful and loving heart.
Ring in the New Year with a showstopper dessert amaretto tortoni with balsamic glazed chicken with cherry sauce. Pair the meal with your favorite veggie, potato or rice dish, salad and a dry white wine such as sauvignon blanc.
Amaretto tortoni
Cook’s notes: Amaretto tortoni is an Italian ice cream made with eggs and cream, typically served in a small cup and topped with chopped almonds or crumbled macaroon. This recipe is my adaptation of the classic sweet treat. It’s light, creamy and the perfect small finish to your holiday meal.
Recipe makes four small dishes as shown in photo. The dessert can be made ahead and refrigerated until serving. Toasting coconut and almonds and crushing cookies can also be done ahead.
Ingredients:
5 egg whites
½ teaspoon creme of tartar
1/3 cup powdered sugar
I pint heavy cream
1 cup crumbled macaroons (use the soft cookie kind from bakery department)
¼ cup amaretto or 1 teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup each coconut and almonds
Directions:
Chill beaters in the freezer until needed.
Mix coconut and almonds, toast and set aside.
Crush macaroon cookies in food processor, set aside.
Beat pint of heavy cream folding in Amaretto or almond extract until mixture is almost stiff, then folding in powdered sugar.
In another bowl beat egg whites until stiff adding in creme of tartar.
Gently fold whipped cream mixture and egg white mixture together.
To assemble: For each serving place some amaretto cream mixture into dish, top with macaroon crumbs. Add another layer of amaretto cream and top with toasted coconut and almonds.
Refrigerate to firm up. After a few hours lay a sheet of wax paper over the dishes until serving.
Balsamic glazed chicken with cherry sauce
Cook’s notes: This cherry sauce may just become your new to-go sauce for meat and grilled entrees. Its sweet and savory flavors are made with fresh sweet cherries or frozen cherries, thawed, wine and balsamic vinegar. The sauce can be stored in refrigerator up to four days. The sauce does double duty as half is used for marinade for the meat and the rest for basting. I used a premium white cranberry pear balsamic but a premium dark balsamic would work just fine for a deeper rich flavor.
Some other balsamic choices include black cherry, black mission fig, raspberry balsamic or pomegranate quince.
Pair the meal with your favorite veggie, potato or rice dish. Recipe makes 4 servings and was adapted from cookingmom.com
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts or fillets
1/2 cup premium white or dark balsamic vinegar, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups fresh sweet cherries, pitted or frozen sweet cherries, thawed
1/2 cup cherry juice or cran-cherry juice
1/4 cup dry red wine
3 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoon cold butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Whisk together olive oil, 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, and garlic. Pour into a large zip loc bag. Cut each chicken breast in half and add to bag. Place bag in a large bowl and marinate refrigerated for at least an hour and up to four hours. Occasionally turn bag so chicken is thoroughly coated.
In a saucepan mix cornstarch with cold water. Add cherries, remaining balsamic vinegar, red wine and cherry juice. Cook on low heat until thickens. Remove sauce from heat, add in butter and mix well.
Reserve 3 tablespoons of sauce for serving chicken.
Drain chicken from marinade in a colander. Salt and pepper and grill meat. If not grilling add chicken to greased baking dish.
Use sauce to baste during grilling time or spread over chicken to be baked in oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Cook covered for 30 minutes and then uncover for rest of baking time.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
