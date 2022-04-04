Once again the trees are about to show us the quiet magic and beauty of new beginnings. — S.C. Lourie
Looking ahead to spring and a holiday brunch!
Spring vegetable egg casserole
Cook’s notes: A great way to highlight all of your favorite seasonal veggies and perfect for your next brunch. It’s a delicious make-ahead dish to serve a crowd. Some suggested combinations include: asparagus, spring onions, tomatoes, spinach and peppers, broccoli, garlic and zucchini, but the list of possibilities can easily go on and on. Chop veggies ahead for easier prep.
This egg dish can be made in advance. Just cover and refrigerate the casserole for up to one day before baking. Remove the cover, let the casserole rest at room temperature while the oven is heating up and bake as directed. The recipe serves 6-8 and is adapted from gimmesomeoven.com
Cooking tip: Elote, a seasoning blend, is a grocery store purchase, or make your own blend:
1/2 tablespoon each chili powder and ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon each paprika, oregano and salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Store extra in a covered jar
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
3/4 cup onions, diced
1/2 cup of each red and yellow peppers, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 large carrot (or 1 cup of baby carrots), peeled and diced
1/2 pound asparagus, cut diagonal into bite-sized pieces
1 cup diced white button mushrooms
4 ounces sugar snap peas, halved or 1 cup chopped spinach
2 cups chopped broccoli florets
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved and patted dry on a paper towel
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese, 1-1/2 cups white cheddar cheese, sharp yellow cheddar, or a combination of the cheddar cheeses
12 large eggs, whisked
1/2 cup 2 percent milk
Salt and pepper
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1teaspoon each parsley flakes and herbes de Provence or 2 teaspoons Elote seasoning blend, divided
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add onions and peppers, saute for 3 minutes. Add in garlic and cook 2 minutes more.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil with carrots, asparagus, snap peas, broccoli and stir to combine. Continue cooking for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the veggies have softened and cooked through. Add the mushrooms, spinach if using, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon spice seasoning. Stir for another 3-4 minutes. Place veggie mixture on two paper towels to drain liquid.
Transfer about half of the veggie mixture to the prepared baking dish, and spread the veggies out in an even layer. Sprinkle evenly with half of the feta cheese or 1 cup of cheddar cheese. Repeat by adding the remaining veggies on top in an even layer, followed by the remaining cheese.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, mustard, rest of the seasoning and milk with a generous pinch of salt and pepper together until combined. Pour the egg mixture over the veggies.
Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the casserole comes out clean. Serve immediately.
If you would like to make this casserole in advance, just cover and refrigerate the casserole for up to 1 day before baking. Then remove the cover, let the casserole rest out at room temperature while the oven is heating up, then bake as directed.
Cinnamon sugar French toast bites
Cook’s notes: Everything is better when it’s bite size, especially at breakfast time. Wake up to these delicious cinnamon sugar French toast bites, a fun twist on traditional French toast. Pair with fresh fruit. Optional sprinkle toast bites with powdered sugar.
Recipe adapted from BHG and serves 6.
Cooking tips: Prep ahead a few hours by cutting bread cubes, placing on a baking sheet to dry out to hold their shape better. To keep finished French toast cubes warm while you cook remaining batches, place on a 15×10-inch baking pan in a 200 degree oven.
Ingredients:
1 cup 2 percent milk
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 pound unsliced round loaf artisan-style country white, French or sourdough bread, cut into 2-inch cubes
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons butter
Directions:
In a large bowl whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Add bread cubes; toss. Let stand just a few minutes for egg mixture to soak in.
In a shallow dish stir together the sugar and cinnamon.
In a 10-inch skillet melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Remove a few bread cubes from the egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Add to skillet. Cook 3 minutes per batch, turning to cook evenly until golden. Using tongs, immediately transfer bread cubes to cinnamon-sugar mixture and roll to coat. Repeat with remaining bread cubes, adding more butter to skillet as needed. Serve immediately with fresh fruit or Mascarpone whipped cream.
Be creative with your presentation and serve toasted cubes in martini or sherbet glasses. Sprinkle with a few fresh berries.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
