Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first. — Ernestine Almer
Since life does pose many uncertain moments it is suggested starting with dessert course first. And there’s nothing better than a dessert that takes advantage of some of spring’s seasonal firsts; strawberries and rhubarb.
Almond cake with fresh strawberry rhubarb sauce
Easy cake, no mixer needed and hands-on 20 minutes. Perfect for your next coffee or tea break or a dinner course. It’s a good excuse to invite a friend over to share a piece on a late summer day.
Cook’s notes: Using a high-quality extra virgin olive oil ensures the cake is rich, flavorful, and moist. The thick texture of buttermilk provides structure to the batter, for a cake that’s tangy and light. Almond flour and lemon zest add a flavorful dimension to the cake. A spoonful of fresh strawberry rhubarb fruit sauce over the cake is the piece de resistance. Recipe adapted from BHG.
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup almond meal or almond flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
½ cup high quality extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup buttermilk
½ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 tablespoons lemon zest
1/4 cup almonds and 1/4 cup coconut, toasted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat an 8-inch cake pan with nonstick baking spray. In a bowl whisk together flours, baking powder, lemon zest and salt.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, oil, buttermilk, 1/2 cup sugar, and the almond extract. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. (Test by rubbing the mixture between two fingers.) Stir in the flour mixture.
Pour batter into prepared cake pan. Sprinkle with toasted coconut almond mixture. Bake 22 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Let cake cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Strawberry-rhubarb sauce ingredients:
2 cups diced rhubarb and 2 cups diced strawberries
1 cup sugar
½ cup water
1 tablespoon grand marnier or orange curacao
½ tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated orange or lemon zest
Dash of cinnamon
Directions:
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and water and stir to dissolve.
Add rhubarb and simmer on low 15 minutes, add in strawberries, lemon juice, zest and cook 10 minutes longer. If using cinnamon add in this cooking step.
Remove from heat and add in Grand Marnier or Orange Curacao.
Puree in blender or pulse a few times in blender keeping in some chunks.
Refrigerate to thicken.
Watermelon, tomato, and strawberry salad with red pepper jelly vinaigrette
Capture summer with a fresh mixed green salad bursting with watermelon, strawberries, cucumbers, and mozzarella pearls. The star player here is a red pepper jelly vinaigrette. It’s a game-changer when drizzled on the salad. You can also use the vinaigrette on grilled chicken, pork, shrimp and salmon. The dressing is enough for four salads and was adapted from The Cafe Sucre Farine.
Salad ingredients:
Mixed greens
Watermelon cubes
Halved grape tomatoes
Diced strawberries
Diced cucumbers
Mozzarella pearls (produce section) or feta crumbles
Candied walnuts (package in the produce section)
Vinaigrette Dressing Ingredients:
1/3 cup red pepper jelly
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 large garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup neutral-flavored oil e.g. Canola
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Mix all salad ingredients in a large bowl.
Combine all vinaigrette ingredients in blender-pulse to mix.
Add in oils and mix well. The dressing will be thick and should be refrigerated in a jar with a screw top until needed. Reshake to thoroughly mix together.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
