Something good happens everyday. Notice the little things. — Author unknown
A galette is a savory rustic tart with hand-folded edges often found in French cuisine. Since the edges are uneven it’s much more forgiving than a regular pie crust with fluted edges. Ham cheese galette with broccoli and tomato savory filling makes a delicious supper served with a mixed green salad. White chocolate covered Oreos are a mini sweet treat perfect for a sweet ending to an evening meal.
Ham and cheese galette with broccoli and tomato
Recipe adapted from Food Network April 2020 and serves 4
Cooking tip: Prep ingredients ahead for easier preparation.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
1/3 cup sweet onions, diced
1 cup Black Forest ham, chopped
1-1/4 cups chopped broccoli florets
1/2 cup heirloom tomatoes, diced
1 round refrigerated pie dough (half of a 14-ounce package)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 cup grated Gruyere cheese or white cheddar
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Optional: 3/4 cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained, patted dry and diced
Egg wash and sprinkle of sesame seeds
Directions:
Line a dinner plate with a paper towel and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine both cheeses, set aside. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add diced ham, onions, broccoli florets and artichoke hearts if using. Saute 2 minutes,add in diced tomatoes and cook 3 minutes longer. Place ham mixture on paper lined plate.
Unroll the pie dough on the prepared pan and gently flatten any curled edges.
Spread the mustard on the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with half the cheese, then vegetable mixture, then the remaining cheese.
Fold in the edges of the dough, pleating as needed.
Lightly brush the crust with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the cheese melts, 18 minutes
White chocolate covered Oreos with M&M’s
Cook’s notes: Recipe makes 16-20 cookies and was adapted from somethingswanky.com
Ingredients: Oreos (regular not Double Stuffed)
White chocolate melting candy (e.g. Ghirardelli or Wilton) M&Ms
Cooking tip: Use a mug, because it’s taller than a bowl making it better for dipping cookie.
Directions:
Prepare a nonstick surface on your counter-top (e.g. silicone baking mat, parchment paper, wax paper) for the Oreos to cool and harden after dipping.
Melt the white chocolate according to the package directions.
Dunk an Oreo into the white chocolate. Use a tong to push the white chocolate over all edges of the cookie and gently lift the Oreo out of the chocolate mixture in the mug. Wipe excess chocolate off cookie. Place the dipped cookie on the prepared nonstick surface.
Arrange six M&MS on top of the Oreo to look like a flower.
Repeat dunking process with all the Oreos. Let cookies cool to harden.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
