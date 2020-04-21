by Sue Ready
“Storms make trees take deeper roots.” — Dolly Parton
Since we’re all trying to limit our grocery store runs, family friendly recipes that include using pantry and/or refrigerator staples are always welcome. Pantry crumb cake and blueberry buttermilk waffles are winners on many levels using readily available ingredients.
Pantry crumb cake
Cook’s notes: This cake is quite adaptable. Use whatever spices you like and if you don’t have oats, use more flour or chopped nuts. Use whatever fruit, fresh, frozen, thawed, or canned, you have on hand. I found a pint of raspberries with buttermilk was a good combination.
Recipe adapted from Melissa Clark, NYT
Ingredients:
Cake Topping
1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), melted
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1-1/2 teaspoons regular ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice or combination of ginger and cardamom
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Dash nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Cake
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon regular ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2/3 cup sour cream, yogurt or nondairy yogurt, buttermilk, crème fraîche, or milk acidified with 1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon or orange zest
1 cup fresh, frozen and thawed blueberries, raspberries, cherries, minced apple, pear or chopped pineapple or canned fruit, drained
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8 inch square glass pan.
Add all the topping ingredients to a medium bowl. Use a rubber spatula to mix until they all start to clump together. Squish or roll the mixture into mostly large crumbs with some smaller ones.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined, set aside.
Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then beat in vanilla extract. Add half of the flour mixture, then beat in the sour cream, yogurt or buttermilk. Add the remaining flour, and mix, just until incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Fold in the zest and fruit, if using.
Pour the batter into the baking pan and top evenly with the crumbs. Bake for 28-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Blueberry buttermilk waffles
Cook’s notes: Turn an ordinary day into something truly special with these waffles. This recipe makes good use of basic pantry staples. A key ingredient for these waffles is buttermilk which reacts with baking soda to create a wonderful rise, creating ultra fluffy waffles. A little extra baking powder is included to ensure supreme lift. No problem if you do not have buttermilk as you can make your own. Mix 1 cup milk (any kind or almond milk) with 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white distilled vinegar. Let mixture set 2 minutes before adding to recipe. Recipe makes 5 large waffles and was adapted from browneyedbaker.com
Cooking tips: Use a high heat setting on your waffle maker. Don’t be afraid to crank up that temperature setting as they will not burn, but will be significantly more crisp when you turn up that setting versus leaving it low, which will result in soft waffles.
To reheat waffles cut in fourths and toast in the toaster.
Ingredients:
1-3/4 cups flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1-1/2 cups blueberries
Directions:
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, butter, eggs and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and gently whisk to combine. Fold in blueberries and be careful not to over-mix!
Spray a waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray, then preheat. Once the waffle maker is ready, add the batter ( I used almost one cup batter for each waffle) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and cook for 4 minutes. Serve immediately, or place cooked waffles in a 400 degree oven on a baking sheet to keep warm.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
