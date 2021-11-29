“Gratitude helps us to see what is there instead of what isn’t.” — Annette Bridges
Reimagining your Thanksgiving leftovers creates lots of meal possibilities.
Turkey wild rice casserole topped with biscuits
Cook’s notes: A hearty dish reminiscent of a pot pie. Recipe serves 4 and was adapted from Taste of Home October/November 2020. It can find a place at your table any week, any month. Chicken can substitute for turkey.
Cooking tip: Reserve 1/3 cup of sauce for the next day to reheat casserole as rice does absorb the liquid. Refrigerate until needed.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup each diced carrots, mushrooms and celery
1 cup frozen peas (no need to thaw)
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken broth, undiluted (low sodium)
1/4 cup 2 percent milk
1 teaspoon each herbes de Provence and parsley flakes.
1 cup grated Swiss cheese or white cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons dry white wine e.g. Sauvignon Blanc
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups diced cooked turkey or chicken
2 cups cooked wild rice
1 tube refrigerated 5 buttermilk biscuits, quartered (Grands)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium sized skillet melt butter and saute celery, carrots, onions and mushrooms for 3 minutes. Reduce heat, cover and steam for 5 minutes more. Add in peas, wild rice and turkey.
In a bowl whisk flour, milk, broth, wine, and spices. Mix in grated cheese. Reserve 1/3 cup set aside. Add rest of sauce to skillet with turkey, veggies and wild rice. Cook on low heat until sauce thickens about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir a few times. Salt and pepper to taste.
Lightly grease a 2-1/2 quart baking dish. Add turkey/rice/veggies mixture to dish.
On wax paper unroll tube of refrigerated biscuits. Arrange three on top turkey mixture. Cut the fourth and the fifth ones to fill in spaces. Brush biscuits with a little melted butter.
Bake at 375 degrees about 18 minutes. Biscuits should be browned on top, but also check to make sure biscuit dough topping on bottom side touching filling is cooked. Filling should be bubbling to be done.
Mashed potato puffs
Cook’s notes: Leftover mashed potatoes get a new lease on life thanks to these puffs!
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1/3 cup sour cream, plus more for serving
1 heaping cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons chopped chives
1 tsp. parsley flakes
salt and black pepper, to taste
3 cups mashed potatoes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease nine of the wells of a non-stick muffin pan.
In a medium mixing bowl whisk the eggs, then whisk in the sour cream. Mix in both cheeses and the chives.
Add in mashed potatoes, salt and pepper to taste and mix well.
Spoon potato mixture into the cupcake wells just to the top or a little below.
Bake 25 to 35 minutes until they pull away from the sides of the cup and are golden brown all over.
Remove from oven and let them cool 5 minutes in pan. Turn them out onto a platter. Serve with sour cream.
Pumpkin pie mini bites
Cook’s notes: When just one bite will do, bake a traditional pumpkin pie filling without the piecrust in mini fillio shells. Oh, so good and so easy with a whopping 32 calories in one bite! The filling can be prepped the night before. Just whisk batter before baking it to make sure it’s blended.
Ingredients:
½ cup brown sugar, packed
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1-12 ounce can evaporated low-fat milk
2 large eggs
1-15 ounce can unsweetened pumpkin puree
2 packages mini fillo shells (30 shells)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt, vanilla, evaporated milk, eggs, and pumpkin puree in a medium bowl until blended.
Open up mini fillo shells package and fill each one with 1 tablespoon of the pumpkin pie mixture. Place filled fillo shells on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 14-16 minutes until pumpkin is set. Serve when cooled with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
You will have pie batter left over. You can freeze it for later use. These mini pies do not store well as the fillo dough loses its crunch after a day.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
