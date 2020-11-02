“Wild is the music of autumnal winds amongst the faded woods.” — William Wordsworth
Enjoy an easy, one-skillet recipe with the flavor of chicken enchiladas paired with quinoa, a grain relatively high in protein and fiber. Complete the skillet meal with juicy shredded chicken, onions, peppers, corn, black beans, plenty of melted cheese. You won’t even miss carb heavy flour tortillas in this recipe.
Chicken enchilada quinoa style
Cook’s notes: This delicious recipe is best served the day it’s made but will keep airtight in the fridge. You may need to add more broth when reheating.
Recipe serves four to five and was adapted from damndelicious.com and averiecooks.com
Ingredients:
2-1/2 - 3 cups shredded chicken (use a rotisserie chicken as a time-saver)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup sweet Vidalia or yellow onion, peeled and diced small
1 cup mini sweet red and yellow peppers
1 cup dry quinoa (I used ½ cup white and ½ cup red)
1-1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup red enchilada sauce
1 cup corn (fresh or frozen)
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika (regular paprika may be substituted)
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend-low fat
1 cup diced Roma tomatoes
1 avocado, peeled, seeded, and diced small
Optional cilantro
Directions:
In a large skillet or saucepan, add the olive oil, sauté onions and peppers over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, or until onions begin to soften.
Add the quinoa, stir it into the vegetables, and let it toast for about 30 seconds.
Add the broth and reduce the heat to low, cover pan, and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until all liquid has been absorbed.
Add the shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, corn, black beans, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt and pepper. Combine thoroughly and cook uncovered over medium heat until all ingredients are warmed through, about 8-10 minutes. Stir intermittently. Taste and check for seasoning balance. Add more salt, pepper, or spices if desired.
Reduce heat to low, evenly sprinkle in the cheese and add diced tomatoes. Cover pan and cook until cheese has melted, about 4 minutes.
Garnish with avocado and cilantro.
Puff pastry apple cream cheese turnovers
A yummy bakery style puff pastry turnovers made right in your own kitchen. Juicy apple pie filling mixed with cream cheese makes for a satisfying autumn treat anytime of the day.
Cook’s notes: One puff pastry sheet is enough for 9 small turnovers or 4 large ones. I used two Granny Smiths and one Honeycrisp for this recipe. To reheat-place turnovers on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 2-3 minutes. The recipe was adapted from BHG.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups peeled, cored, and chopped Jazz, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp or Jonagold apples
1/4 cup water or apple juice/cider
2 ounces cream cheese, cut up and softened
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 egg yolk
1 egg
1 sheet thawed from a 1- 17.3 ounce pkg. frozen puff pastry sheets
Powdered sugar
Directions:
Line 1 large baking sheet with parchment paper.
For filling, in a large skillet heat butter and brown sugar over medium heat until butter melts. Add apples. cinnamon and 1/4 cup water or apple juice. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Uncover and cook 6 minutes more or just until apples are tender, stirring occasionally. On low heat add in flour, cream cheese, vanilla and egg yolk. Mix well, remove mixture from skillet and place in a bowl. Refrigerate for 20 minutes..
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
On a lightly floured surface, unfold and roll out one pastry sheet to a 12-inch square. Cut into nine 3-1/2 -4-inch squares or cut into 4 squares for larger turnovers.
Spoon a rounded tablespoon of the filling into the center of each square.
Brush edges of pastry squares with water. Fold each pastry in half to form a triangle. Seal edges with the tines of a fork.
In a small bowl combine the beaten egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush half of the egg mixture over pastries. Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove; cool on wire rack placed over waxed paper.
Dust turnovers with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Serve warm or let cool.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
