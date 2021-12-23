Wishing all peace, joy and good health for 2022!
Smoked salmon pasta with a lemon garlicky sauce and broccoli is an irresistibly delicious and decadent meal. Chicken can be an easy substitute. A slice of cranberry orange nut bread or artisan bread pairs well with the meal.
Smoked salmon pasta with lemon garlic sauce and broccoli
Cook’s cooking tips: Several steps can be done ahead so assembly goes faster. Use wild-caught salmon for the richest tasting. Remove salmon from the fridge 20 minutes before cooking to ensure salmon will cook evenly. Dry fillets with paper towels before seasoning. Salt your pasta water to enhance the subtle pasta flavor. Recipe adapted from carlsbadcravings.com and makes 3 large servings or 4 smaller servings.
Ingredients:
Salmon and Broccoli
1 pound smoked salmon fillets or 1 pound chicken fillets
1/4 tsp each paprika, onion powder, pepper, garlic powder, cumin
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon butter cubed
3 cups broccoli florets
1- 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
Pasta
8 oz. fettuccine or angel hair pasta (I used angel hair pasta for this recipe)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
1-1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons dry white wine
More Parmesan cheese as needed for garnish
Directions:
Do ahead assembly
In a small bowl make salmon seasoning ahead and set aside.
Cut broccoli into large florets and set aside.
Remove salmon from the refrigerator. Pat dry on paper towels. Rub the seasoning onto salmon and cut it into large pieces. If using chicken follow the same directions but cut pieces small.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Assembly
Cook pasta al dente in salted water according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water before draining pasta. Toss drained pasta with a drizzle of olive oil to keep it from sticking. Set aside.
Place seasoned salmon on parchment paper. Drizzle with lemon juice then top with butter.
On the same baking sheet add broccoli and drizzle with 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat then spread into an even layer. Bake broccoli and salmon at 375 for 12-15 minutes or until salmon is almost opaque throughout (internal temp of 125-135 degrees F) and easily flakes with a fork.
Meanwhile, melt butter in olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Sprinkle in flour and cook, while stirring for 1 minute.
Turn heat down and slowly whisk in chicken broth, heavy cream, 1 cup pasta water, and salt stirring constantly until smooth. Increase heat to medium-high and bring the sauce to a simmer. Simmer until thickened, stirring often, approximately 3-5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in lemon juice followed by Parmesan cheese until melted.
Stir pasta and broccoli into the sauce until well combined. Flake salmon into large chunks and toss with pasta (it will break up more when tossing), adding additional reserved pasta water or heavy cream if needed to reach desired consistency. Taste and season with additional salt, pepper, and/or lemon juice to taste. Add in 2 tablespoons dry white wine and mix well. Serve immediately.
Cranberry orange nut bread
This bread is a great loaf for fall and early winter since cranberries, oranges and walnuts are plentiful and in season. Recipe inspired by onceuponachef.com and makes one 9 x 5-inch loaf (about 10 slices).
Ingredients:
1/3 cup fresh orange juice
2 teaspoons grated orange zest, from one orange
2/3 cup buttermilk
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 large egg
2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons Saigon cinnamon or 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped coarse
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Directions:
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom of 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.
In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice, orange zest, buttermilk, butter and egg. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda. Stir liquid ingredients into dry with rubber spatula until just moistened. Gently stir in cranberries and nuts. Do not overmix.
Scrape batter into prepared loaf pan and spread evenly with a rubber spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.
Cool loaf in pan for about 10 minutes, then turn out onto wire rack to cool at least one hour before serving.
