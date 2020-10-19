“When witches go riding and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘Tis near Halloween.’”
Creamy chicken with broccoli and wild rice blend
Cook’s notes: Whether you’re from the Midwest and grew up eating “hot dish” or never heard the word before this comfort food hits the spot on a cool autumn evening. A company worthy dish made with a rotisserie chicken for easier prep mixed in a creamy cheesy white sauce with a savory wild rice blend. No cans of any kind were used in this recipe. Rice can be prepared ahead or even the day before as well as the cracker topping.
Cooking Tip: The formula is simple: 1-2-3. So if you were cooking 2 cups of rice, you would cook it with 4 cups of liquid to yield 6 cups of cooked rice.
Recipe is an Ever Ready Special and serves 4-6
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked chicken or turkey
2 cups dry wild rice blend (I use Lundberg wild blend rice) cooked in chicken broth
4 cups chicken broth
4 slices of bacon, cooked and diced
1 cup diced mini sweet peppers red, yellow and orange
3/4 cup sweet onions, diced
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon butter
3 tablespoons flour
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup dry white wine
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup Swiss cheese or white cheddar, grated
1-1/2 cups Parmesan cheese, divided
1 teaspoon each herbes de Provence and parsley flakes
2 cups broccoli florets
Topping:
2 cups coarsely ground butter crackers. e.g. Ritz
2 tablespoons melted butter
½ teaspoon herbes de Provence
Directions:
In a Ziploc bag mix crackers with butter and herbs. Use a rolling pin to crumble, set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 2-1/2 qt. baking dish.
Cook bacon and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings. Saute onions and peppers in drippings. Add in garlic and cook until fragrant. Clean pan of bacon grease.
Melt butter in same pan with sauteed mixture and whisk in flour. Stir until smooth. Whisk in broth, Swiss or cheddar cheese, 1 cup Parmesan cheese. Mix well. Add in wine and cook until thickened. Fold in broccoli florets, cooked chicken and rice, mix well.
Place chicken rice mixture in baking dish. Sprinkle on remaining Parmesan cheese. Add cracker topping and bake 20 minutes uncovered until bubbly.
Salted caramel apple galette
A galette is a free-form pastry, baked without a pie or tart pan. Galettes are supposed to look rustic. A prepackaged frozen or refrigerated pie crust can be substituted for a homemade pie crust recipe. Any mixed fruits (3 cups) e.g. blueberries, strawberries, raspberries can be substituted for the apples.
Cooking tips: Since I used a prepared refrigerated pie crust I found it can brown quickly (more than a homemade crust) so baking time is reduced. Using two kinds of apples produces a sweet and tart taste I used two Granny Smiths and one Honeycrisp.
Recipe adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
Ingredients:
1 pie crust e.g. Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust
3 apples (I used two Granny Smiths and one Honeycrisp) to equal 3 cups
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 1 teaspoon Saigon
1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice mix
Optional dash of nutmeg
Milk for crust
Small mixture of cinnamon and sugar mixed for outside crust
Prepared caramel sauce
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Sea salt flakes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix diced apples, brown sugar, flour, lemon juice and spices.
Lightly roll out single pie crust dough on a floured sheet of parchment paper.
Place apple mixture in center leaving a 2 inch border all around.
Fold the right and left side together toward the center. Fold top toward center, pleating the corners. Repeat the bottom dough in the same manner.
Brush crust with milk and sprinkle with a cinnamon/sugar mixture.
Bake galette 10 minutes and reduce temperature to 400 degrees, bake 18 minutes more.
Cool 10 minutes, sprinkle crushed nuts in center, drizzle caramel sauce over galette and add a sprinkle of sea salt flakes.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
