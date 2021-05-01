Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring. — Lily Pulitzer
Are you looking ahead to the grilling season? Try grilled chicken sausages, peppers and onions, a versatile easy clean up, no-fuss meal. Pair with a healthy side of cauliflower rice and mini caprese bites. Splurge just a little with a mini ice-cream sundae.
Grilled chicken sausages, peppers and onions
Cook’s notes: This entree can be easily be roasted in the oven on a baking sheet if grilling is not an option. A healthier alternative to traditional sausage is using Aidell’s Chicken Apple Sausages which come in several flavors. They are gluten and nitrate-free with no added hormones. Roast at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Some delicious add-ins include: Brussels sprouts, butternut squash or sweet potatoes, spinach, apple chunks. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
1 package of Aidell sausages chicken apple or Italian, each link cut into 5ths
1/ 2 of a large red onion, cut in slices
1 large red pepper, cut into slices
2-1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons maple syrup
¼ teaspoon each cinnamon, thyme, parsley, rosemary
1 package of frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
1 tablespoon each chicken broth and white wine
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Line a baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl add sausages, peppers, and onions. Mix in 2 tablespoons olive oil, spices and maple syrup. Mix well.
Transfer foil sheet to grill and roast about 15 minutes.
While mixture is roasting add to a medium sized skillet ½ tablespoon olive oil. Stir fry cauliflower according to package directions, adding in wine and chicken broth. Add in 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese at end and mix well.
Caprese mini bites
Cook’s notes: Delicious light appetizer on skewers served on a tray or serve as as a mini bite on toothpicks laid on a lettuce leaf. I highly suggest using a chocolate balsamic for drizzle (piece de resistance), although a good quality dark balsamic vinegar works too.
Ingredients:
Cherry tomatoes
Cherry sized marinated mozzarella balls (produce section)
Fresh basil leaves
Chocolate balsamic vinegar or dark balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Thread on small skewer or toothpick, one mozzarella ball, one basil leaf and tomato. If using skewers will repeat one more time.
Drizzle with balsamic vinegar just before serving.
Mini ice cream sundaes
Cook’s Notes: The perfect finish for the meal when just a small bite will do. This small jar 4-5 oz. (came with a lid) is from a craft store. You can make the dessert up ahead and place in freezer until needed. A must, though, which did not get in this photo, was topping the ice cream sundae with a cherry, nuts and sprinkles.
Ingredients:
Ice cream any flavor
Banana slices
Whipped cream
Chocolate sauce
Caramel sauce
Crushed Oreo cookies
Directions:
Depending on the size of the serving container, layer at least twice.
