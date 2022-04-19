Bites of spring to savor
Strawberry broccoli spinach salad bursts with healthy fresh ingredients: strawberries, broccoli, apples, salty sunflower seeds, sweet dried cranberries, and tangy feta. It’s definitely texture and flavor-packed, the perfect side for your next brunch or lunch.
Cook’s notes: The creamy poppy seed dressing is made with only 1 tablespoon sugar, half vanilla Greek yogurt, and half mayonnaise, so it’s much healthier than dressings made with a lot of sugar and all mayonnaise. You can even use fat-free or low-fat mayonnaise, or sub some of the mayonnaise for Greek yogurt. I find Greek yogurt to be a little tart so if you decide to make the mayo/Greek yogurt swap you will want to add sugar or honey to taste.
The recipe serves 4 and was adapted from carlsbadcravings.com
Salad ingredients:
5 heaping cups of chopped broccoli florets
4-5 cups torn spinach leaves
1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries (a little less than 1 lb)
1/3 cup diced red onion
1 pear, chopped
1 sweet apple, like Fuji, chopped
1 large avocado, chopped
3/4 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1/3 cup crumbled feta
Poppyseed dressing ingredients:
1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt (I use nonfat)
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1-2 tablespoons sugar (2 for sweeter)
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Whisk all dressing ingredients and chill for at least 30 minutes.
Add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl except avocados.
Add in the desired amount of dressing to the salad, toss until evenly coated. Add in avocados just before serving.
Raspberry almond ricotta cake
Cook’s notes: One of the easiest cakes you’ll ever make -no mixer needed. The addition of ricotta cheese makes for a dense, moist, and very flavorful cake. Perfect side for your next brunch, coffee party, a spring dinner dessert, or any other special celebration.
Recipe adapted from twopeasandtheirpod.com
Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1-1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
1-1/2 cups raspberries, fresh
2 tablespoons turbinado sugar or substitute 1 tablespoon each brown sugar and white sugar
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Confectioner’s sugar for dusting, optional
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta cheese, eggs, vanilla, and almond extract. Gradually add in the melted butter, whisking until combined and smooth.
Add the ricotta mixture to the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined. Don’t over-mix. Gently fold in the raspberries, being careful not to over mix or the batter will turn pink. It’s OK if you get a few streaks of pink.
Grease a 9-inch springform pan generously with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the batter evenly into the pan and sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar mixed with sliced almonds.
Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and place it on a cooling rack. Let the cake cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then carefully remove the sides of the springform pan. Dust the cake with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Cut the cake into slices and serve!
How to Store:
Let the cake cool completely. Store covered at room temperature for up to 3 days. It will get moister as it sits. If you live in a hot and humid climate, you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Let the cake come to room temperature before serving.
You can also freeze the cake for up to two months. Wrap the cooled cake in plastic wrap and then cover in aluminum foil. You can freeze the whole cake or individual slices. Thaw before serving.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
