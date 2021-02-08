Seven days without chocolate makes one weak — author unknown
Santa Fe chicken and brown rice is a flavorful, delicious, quick and easy weeknight meal. Chocolate lava cakes ooze a decadent warm melted chocolatey center. It’s a day brightener certain to shine at any evening meal. No need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy this dessert.
Santa Fe chicken with rice and beans
Cook’s notes: A rotisserie chicken can be a good time saver for this recipe. Brown rice is a healthy option. Recipe serves 2-3.
Ingredients:
1 box of Success boil in a bag rice (you will need 1 bag of rice from the box for this dish) I used brown rice but white or jasmine work too.
1 tablespoon olive oil
3/4 cup diced red onion
1/2 cup diced red and green mini bell peppers
2 cups of cooked chicken, shredded or diced
1 cup frozen corn (no need to thaw)
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
2-3 tablespoons green chiles, drained and patted dry
1 cup mild or medium salsa
1-10 oz. can diced Mexican style tomatoes (Rotel)
2 cups (low fat) jalapeno, Monterey Jack cheese, Pepper Jack cheese or Mexican 4 blend cheeses, divided
Optional toppings 3/4 cup diced black olives and crushed tortilla chips
Directions:
Grease a 2 qt. baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cook rice according to box directions.
Heat oil and saute onions and peppers about 4 minutes.
In large bowl add cooked chicken, cooked rice, onions, peppers, green chiles, corn, beans, salsa, tomatoes and 1 cup of cheese.
Mix well and place in greased baking dish. Sprinkle rest of cheese and olives over the top.
Bake uncovered 30 minutes.
For each serving crush a handful of tortilla chips over the top.
Chocolate lava cake
Cook’s notes: This recipe was adapted from closetcooking.com and best served warm. You will need 4 ramekins to make this recipe. Use premium chocolate e.g. Ghirardelli.
Ingredients:
4 oz. bittersweet chocolate bar
1/2 cup butter
4 egg yolks
4 egg whites
1/4 teaspoon creme of tartar
1/4 cup sugar+ 1 teaspoon
1/2 teaspoon espresso powder
1-2 tablespoons Kahlua or Amaretto
Garnish-raspberries and powdered sugar
Directions:
Lightly grease each ramekin and preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a small saucepan on low heat melt chocolate and butter. Remove pan to a cool burner.
In a bowl beat egg yolks with sugar and whisk mixture into chocolate. Mix well and stir in liqueur.
In a separate bowl beat egg whites with creme of tartar. Fold chocolate mixture into egg white mixture, Divide among 4 ramekins.
Bake for 9 minutes. The outside will be set and possibly crack but the inside will still be liquid.
Garnish and serve immediately.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
