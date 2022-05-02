Fiesta taco rice bake
Cook’s notes: A winning recipe the whole family will enjoy. It brings together all your favorite Mexican flavors of tacos, salsa, with a side of rice all in one easy-to-make casserole. Perfect for any busy night or a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The dish tastes even better the second night. You may have to add some chicken broth to reheat since rice absorbs the liquid.
Prep ingredients ahead for easier assembly. A side of cornbread instead of chips also works well with this dish. A refreshing finish to the meal is an orange sorbet and raspberry parfait.
Recipe adapted from parade.com and serves 6.
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef or ground Italian sausage
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup each red,yellow,orange sweet mini peppers and diced onions
1/2 cup your favorite chunky salsa
2 tablespoons dry taco seasoning mixture
1 small can steamfresh mexicorn
1/2 can black beans rinsed and drained
1 4 oz. can diced green chiles, drained and patted dry on a paper towel
1-1/4 cup long grain white rice, uncooked or brown rice
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 can (14 oz.) roasted diced tomatoes with basil and oregano
2 cups Mexican blend cheese, divided
Tostitos chips
Directions:
Grease a glass 9 x 9 dish or a 3 qt baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet brown meat, crumble and drain grease from pan. Set meat aside.
Wipe skillet clean, add olive oil and saute onions and peppers until soft.
Return meat to skillet add in rest of ingredients except cheese. Mix well and then add in 1 cup cheese.
Pour meat mixture into baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 45-50 minutes or until rice is cooked.
Uncover, add rest of cheese and bake 5 minutes until cheese is melted.
To serve crumble Tostitos chips in each bowl. Top with the fiesta taco mixture.
Orange sorbet and raspberry parfaits
Cook’s notes: In a time crunch, this recipe is perfect for any special occasion or just enjoy as a dinner dessert. It’s 15 minutes from start to finish using all prepared ingredients with no compromise on taste. Your guests will love the light, refreshing, and tasty finish to their meal. Use a clear glass to serve the parfait such as a wine glass, Margarita or sherbet glass.
The recipe is adapted from bettycrocker.com and serves 4.
Ingredients:
1 pint raspberries
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons orange or raspberry liqueur
Angel food, sponge cake, or pound cake cubes (I used a small angel food cake from the bakery)
1 pint orange sorbet
Directions:
Reserve 1/4 cup raspberries for garnish.
Mix remaining raspberries, sugar and liqueur in a bowl.
Cut cake into 1/2 inch cubes.
Layer in the following manner: cake, a drizzle of raspberry mixture, raspberries, and a tablespoon of sorbet. Then repeat layers ending with sorbet on top. Garnish with raspberries.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.