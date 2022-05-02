Fiesta taco rice bake
Photo by Sue Ready

Fiesta taco rice bake

Cook’s notes:  A winning recipe the whole family will enjoy. It brings together all your favorite Mexican flavors of tacos, salsa, with a side of rice all in one easy-to-make casserole. Perfect for any busy night or a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The dish tastes even better the second night. You may have to add some chicken broth to reheat since rice absorbs the liquid.

Prep ingredients ahead for easier assembly. A side of cornbread instead of chips also works well with this dish. A refreshing finish to the meal is an orange sorbet and raspberry parfait.

Recipe adapted from parade.com and serves 6.  

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef or ground Italian sausage

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup each red,yellow,orange sweet mini peppers and diced onions

1/2 cup your favorite chunky salsa

2 tablespoons dry taco seasoning mixture

1 small can steamfresh mexicorn

1/2 can black beans rinsed and drained

1 4 oz. can diced green chiles, drained and patted dry on a paper towel  

1-1/4 cup long grain white rice, uncooked or brown rice

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 can (14 oz.) roasted diced tomatoes with basil and oregano  

2 cups Mexican blend cheese, divided

Tostitos chips

Directions:

Grease a glass 9 x 9 dish or a 3 qt baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet brown meat, crumble and drain grease from pan. Set meat aside.

Wipe skillet clean, add olive oil and saute onions and peppers until soft.

Return meat to skillet add in rest of ingredients except cheese. Mix well and then add in 1 cup cheese.

Pour meat mixture into baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 45-50 minutes or until rice is cooked.

Uncover, add rest of cheese and bake 5 minutes until cheese is melted.   

To serve crumble Tostitos chips in each bowl. Top with the fiesta taco mixture.

 

Orange sorbet and raspberry parfaits

Cook’s notes: In a time crunch, this recipe is perfect for any special occasion or just enjoy as a dinner dessert. It’s 15 minutes from start to finish using all prepared ingredients with no compromise on taste. Your guests will love the light, refreshing, and tasty finish to their meal. Use a clear glass to serve the  parfait such as a wine glass, Margarita or sherbet glass.

The recipe is adapted from bettycrocker.com and serves 4.

Ingredients:

1 pint raspberries

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons orange or raspberry liqueur

Angel food, sponge cake, or pound cake cubes (I used a small angel food cake from the bakery)

1 pint orange sorbet

Directions:

Reserve 1/4 cup raspberries for garnish.

Mix remaining raspberries, sugar and liqueur in a bowl.

Cut cake into 1/2 inch cubes.

Layer in the following manner: cake,  a drizzle of raspberry mixture, raspberries, and a tablespoon of sorbet. Then repeat layers ending with sorbet on top. Garnish with raspberries.

Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking  have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.

Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com

Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments