Gnocchi with spinach, peppers and chicken apple sausages
Photo by Sue Ready

by Sue Ready

“Today only happens once, make it amazing.”

A company worthy dish with a forkful of deliciousness when serving gnocchi with spinach, peppers and chicken apple sausages. Pair the meal with white wine, a fruit salad, warm crusty bread and a slice of pure bliss amaretto bundt cake with toasted almonds and coconut.  

Gnocchi with spinach, peppers and chicken apple sausages

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home and makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 package (16 oz.) potato gnocchi (shelf product)

1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 package fully cooked Italian or Apple Chicken Sausage, halved and cut into slices

3/4 cup diced sweet onions

1 cup diced, mini sweet peppers (red and yellow)

2 minced, garlic cloves

1 cup white wine   

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¾ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup apple juice or apple cider

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 cups fresh baby spinach, torn leaves

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cook gnocchi according to package directions, but leave it a little on the al dente side. Drain and cover the colander.

In a large skillet over medium heat, stir fry sausage slices, onions, peppers, garlic in olive oil for 7 minutes.

Stir in wine, bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until liquid is reduced by half.  

In a bowl mix cornstarch and chicken broth. Stir into sausage/pepper mixture with apple juice or cider and spices. Bring to a boil stirring constantly, reduce heat and cook until thickened.  Stir in cream and spinach and gnocchi. Cook on low until spinach is wilted.

Sprinkle Parmesan cheese to serve.

Amaretto bundt cake with toasted almonds and coconut

Cook’s notes: A scrumptious moist cake flavored with Amaretto and almond paste. One can never have too much almond. Topping the cake with toasted almonds and coconut is the piece de resistance for this dessert. The recipe serves 10-12 and was adapted from tuttidolci.com

Perfect dessert for your holiday gathering.

Ingredients:

Cake

2-1/2 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

3 oz. almond paste, cubed

1- 1/4 cups sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup low-fat buttermilk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons Amaretto

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup each coconut and almonds, toasted

Glaze

1 tablespoon butter, softened

Pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

1 tablespoon Amaretto

1 tablespoon milk

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-cup bundt pan generously with nonstick spray. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.  Set aside.

In a food processor pulse cubes of almond paste with 1 tablespoon flour.

Beat butter, almond paste, and sugar in a medium bowl on medium speed until pale and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add eggs one at a time. Mix well.

Combine buttermilk, Amaretto, almond, and vanilla extract in a small bowl.

In three additions add buttermilk mixture and butter mixture to flour mixture ending with flour. Beat until just incorporated.

Spoon batter into prepared bundt pan and smooth out with a spatula. Tap pan sharply to reduce air bubbles.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the cake is golden, springs back to the touch, and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs attached.

Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then invert cake out of the pan onto cooling rack, cool completely.

For the glaze, whisk together butter, salt, almond extract, Amaretto, milk, and powdered sugar in a small bowl. Drizzle glaze over cooled cake and top with toasted coconut and almonds.

Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking  have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.

Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com

Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.

