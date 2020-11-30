by Sue Ready
Be kind, be thoughtful, be genuine, but most of all, be thankful.
For some Thanksgiving leftovers taste better than the actual meal.
Skinny turkey-artichoke and roasted red pepper panini
A skinny turkey-artichoke and roasted red pepper panini is a delicious combination making good use of leftover turkey. Use whole wheat bread and some reduced fat ingredients as a healthy option. A skillet can substitute for a panini press. The recipe makes two sandwiches. Recipe adapted from http://bettycrocker.com/
Ingredients:
1/4 cup marinated artichoke hearts (from a 6 oz. jar, drained and patted dry)
1/4 cup reduced-fat garlic-herb spreadable cheese (from a 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh spinach leaves, chopped
4 slices of whole wheat bread
1/3 cup roasted red bell peppers (from a jar), drained and chopped
Turkey or chicken breast slices
4 tablespoons reduced fat shredded Italian cheese blend
Directions:
Place artichoke hearts on a paper towel and coarsely chop. Pat dry with a paper towel
In a small bowl mix artichoke hearts, spreadable garlic herb cheese, roasted red pepper, and spinach
Heat panini press or a skillet.
Lightly brush two bread slices with olive oil and place bread face down on panini press or in a skillet.
Spread the artichoke mixture on each bread slice.
Top with turkey or chicken and shredded cheese.
Place remaining bread on each slice. Brush tops with a little olive oil.
Cook 4 minutes if using a panini press 3 minutes for a skillet and flip over to toast over side, 2 minutes.
Cinnamon roll-apple cobbler
Cook’s notes: Cinnamon and apples are a match made in flavor heaven for this cobbler. It’s simple to make using prepared quartered refrigerated cinnamon rolls nestled among the apple pie like filling. Icing included in the packaging is drizzled on top after baking. You will need a 2 quart baking dish or a 9 x 9 baking dish. Frozen cinnamon rolls thawed can be substituted for 5 large refrigerated cinnamon roll package. Try using two kinds of apples for more flavor. Honeycrisp gives it sweetness and Granny Smith adds some tartness. Recipe was adapted from BHG November 2017 and serves 6. Perfect for your holiday week .
Ingredients:
1/2 cup raisins
1/3 cup hot water
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon each ground ginger and apple pie spice
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
6 cups peeled, cored, and sliced apples (Braeburn, Jazz, Granny Smith, Honey Crisp)
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
Lemon squeeze
1-17 1/2 ounce pkg. (5) refrigerated large cinnamon rolls with icing, quartered or 5 frozen cinnamon rolls, thawed, quartered
Directions:
Let raisins sit 5 minutes in hot water to plump up, discard water.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl whisk together sugar, flour, cinnamon. ginger and apple pie spice. Mix with diced apples. Stir in walnuts and raisins. Add one good lemon squeeze to apple filling. Mix thoroughly. Spoon apple filling into a 2-quart round or square baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 45 minutes or until apples begin to soften.
Quarter each cinnamon roll and arrange pieces on top of apple filling. Some of the apple filling will show through.
Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes more or until rolls are golden. Cool for 20 minutes and drizzle icing from cinnamon roll package over top.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
