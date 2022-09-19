A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summers wave goodbye. — Author unknown
Cook’s notes: Savor fall flavors with a slice of nutty apple cake with caramel sauce. Each bite is pure bliss. And don’t skip the sauce, it’s the piece de resistance!
Recipe adapted from BHG
Cake Ingredients:
2 cups white flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 cup each granulated sugar and brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
1-1/2 teaspoons Saigon cinnamon or 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs lightly beaten
1 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup apple juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups finely chopped cooking apples or 3 large apples (I use Granny Smith)
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted
Sauce:
3/4 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cake directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease and lightly flour the bottom and sides of a 10-inch springform pan; set aside.
In a large bowl whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking soda, apple pie spice, cinnamon and salt.
Make a well in the center of flour mixture, set aside.
In a medium bowl combine eggs, oil, apple juice, and vanilla, low speed 1 minute. Stir in chopped apples and nuts.
Add egg mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan, spreading evenly.
Bake cake for 45 -50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool cake in springform pan on a wire rack about 1 hour to serve warm, or cool completely. Use a small sharp knife to loosen cake from sides of pan. Remove sides of pan.
Sauce directions: In a saucepan on a medium low heat combine brown sugar, butter, and whipping cream. Cook and stir over medium heat just until mixture is bubbly and brown sugar is dissolved. Add in vanilla, mix well. Cool slightly. Spoon warm sauce over warm or cooled cake. Refrigerate leftovers in a screw top jar.
Wild rice salad with apples, celery, and cranberries
Cook’s notes: This salad comes from the General Store Cafe of Minnetonka, MN. It’s a gluten-free recipe featured in Eat and Explore Minnesota Cookbook and Travel Guide. Use only enough dressing to moisten the salad. Any extra dressing can be used the next day on leftover salad. The recipe serves four.
Cooking tip: 1-1/4 cups of uncooked wild rice = about 4 cups cooked wild rice.
Dressing ingredients:
6 tablespoons good quality white balsamic vinegar or Cranberry Pear Balsamic
4 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Olive Oil or Blood Orange Olive Oil
2 small garlic cloves, finely minced
4 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons grated orange or lemon peel
Salt and pepper to taste
Salad ingredients:
4 cups cooked wild rice or a brown and wild rice blend, e.g. Lundberg
1-1/2 cups of celery, diced
1 cup red apple, diced (with skin on)
1 cup green apple, diced (with skin on)
3 tablespoons sunflower seeds or 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
3/4 cup dried cranberries or cran-raisins
Optional adding in red or green grapes
Dressing directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and mix well.
Salad directions:
Pour 1 cup of boiling water over dried cranberries and sit for 10 minutes, drain water.
Mix cooked rice with celery, apples, nuts, and cranberries.
Add enough dressing to moisten the salad. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours covered. Just before serving add more dressing if needed.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
