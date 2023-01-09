Happy New Year to all! Usher in 2023 with some healthier treats for your favorite game day gathering.
Oven-baked chicken chimichangas
Cook’s notes: Oven baked chimichangas are a healthy twist on a classic favorite. Not only are they heart healthier but saves on calories as they are baked. Brushing the tortillas with butter before baking gets them nice and crispy. Six inch tortillas were used for this recipe but four inch works too for making smaller appetizers. You can increase the heat (taste) by using a spicy salsa. I used a Signature brand called Southwestern Style. Rotisserie chicken is a time saver for this recipe. These chimichangas shine as a dinner meal or for any game day gathering. The recipe is adapted from thegirlwhoateeverything.com
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped or shredded
1 teaspoon Elote seasoning (spice can be purchased at Traders Joe’s or Walmart) or use 1 teaspoon ground cumin mixed with ½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup of your favorite salsa
1 cup shredded low fat cheddar cheese
3 green onions, chopped (about 1/4 cup)
5 (6-inch) flour tortillas
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Garnishes: diced tomato, sour cream or yogurt, guacamole or avocado slices, salsa, and shredded cheddar cheese for topping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix chicken, salsa, cumin and oregano or Elote seasoning with cheese and onions. Place a heaping 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla.
Fold opposite sides over filling. Roll tortilla up from bottom and place chimichangas seam-side down on a baking sheet.
Brush with melted butter. Bake at 400 degrees for 18 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
Garnish with your favorite toppings and serve with salsa on the side.
Veggie rainbow pinwheels
Cook’s notes: These veggie pinwheels can be served with or without chicken. The recipe is adapted from dinneratthezoo.com and ingredients can be adjusted depending on the number of servings needed. Each log can be sliced into 6-7 pieces. These pinwheels make a great appetizer for game day or as a side with a bowl of your favorite soup.
Cooking tip: Avoid spreading too much of the garlic herb cheese over the tortilla
Ingredients:
Spinach herb tortilla
Spinach leaves
Red and yellow pepper slices
Mushroom slices
Thin slices of carrots (peel carrot lengthwise)
Shredded purple cabbage
1 container of spreadable cheese garlic herb (I used the Alouette brand)
Optional adding shredded chicken or thin slices of cooked salmon
Directions:
Spread garlic herb cheese almost to the edges of the tortilla with a small spatula.
Arrange veggies in rows and then roll the tortilla tightly.
Cover the tortilla roll with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours before cutting into 6-7 pieces.
