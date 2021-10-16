“As colors fade and slip away from the landscape, trees stand bare. We rely on words to keep the memory alive.” — Holly Mathers-Shuemaker
Looking for an easy weeknight meal? Try caprese chicken (adapted from Food Network October 2021). Serve the grilled meal with a spinach pear salad with cranberries and toasted walnuts. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Italian seasoning
Buttermilk
Pizza Squeeze (a product by Contadina readily available at grocery store)
Mozzarella slices
Fresh basil
Tomato slices
Directions:
One hour before grilling place chicken in a bowl and cover with buttermilk.
Drain buttermilk and place chicken on a large sheet of foil. Place on grill and sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Cook chicken at a medium heat 10 minutes per side until internal temperature is 150 degrees.
Place cheese slices on each chicken breast. Cover the grill and cook for 2 minutes more.
To serve, spread pizza sauce on each chicken breast. Top with a tomato slice and fresh basil. Serve immediately.
Spinach and pear salad with cranberries and toasted walnuts
Cook’s notes: A festive salad that will brighten up any meal. Ingredients can easily be increased to accommodate the number of servings needed. Cooked slices of chicken or turkey added can make it a main meal. The dressing is enough for 4 salads. If you are not a fan of goat cheese, substitute with feta, Edam, Gouda, or white cheddar. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons orange juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the salad:
4 cups packed baby spinach leaves
2 cups chopped lettuce
4 tablespoons red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
½ cup crumbled plain goat cheese
2 large ripe pears, sliced thin
1 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
Whisk orange juice, vinegar, mustard, honey, and oil in a small bowl until well combined. Taste test to balance ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until needed in a screw-type jar.
Toast walnuts at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Stir once or twice.
Just before serving, place spinach leaves, lettuce, red onion, walnuts, and half of the cheese in a large bowl; toss with dressing to evenly coat.
Grate the rest of the cheese on top adding pear slices to the top of the salad.
Divide salad between 4 plates, being sure to evenly distribute the cranberries and walnuts for each serving. Serve immediately.
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
