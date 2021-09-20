“Autumn. It carries more gold in its hand than all the other seasons.” — Jim Bishop
Cheesy potato bake with scrambled eggs
Cook’s notes: The ultimate comfort brunch food for a crowd. Love your cheesy potatoes? Love your scrambled eggs? Toss in some chopped broccoli, onions, tomatoes, and spices for added flavor and you’ve got a winning combination from BHG Brunch and Breakfast Publication. Skip the bacon and it’s a vegetarian dish.
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, finely chopped (1 cup)
2 tablespoons butter
5 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups milk
8 ounces sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese or Mexican 4 Cheese, shredded (2 cups)
5 cups shredded hash browns thawed
2 cups chopped fresh broccoli
8 large eggs
1/3 cup half and half
1 tablespoon parsley flakes
3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1-2 large tomatoes diced and drained on a paper towel
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional dash hot sauce
Optional 6 bacon slices, crisp-cooked, drained and crumbled
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large frypan cook onion in butter over medium heat for 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper. Stir in milk; whisk cook and until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese until melted. Add in hash browns and chopped broccoli to the cheese mixture.
In a 2-3 quart baking dish, grease and add in cheesy potato mixture. Cover lightly with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover stir and heat 10 minutes more uncovered.
Remove from oven and recover with foil.
In a blender place eggs, parsley, dry mustard, and salt and pepper.
Mix well and return to the same skillet cheesy potato mixture was in. No need to wipe the pan clean. Scramble eggs to your personal preference. Place egg mixture over cheesy potato mixture and add in more tomatoes if needed. Serve immediately and top with bacon if using.
Mixed greens with an apple-pecan-grape salad with maple vinaigrette pairs nicely with cheesy potato bake with scrambled eggs.
Cook’s notes: maple cider vinaigrette is enough for 4-5 salads.
Salad ingredients:
Mixed greens about 6-8 cups to serve 4-5 people (I used a combination of baby spinach leaves and chopped Romaine)
1 large Granny Smith apple and 1 Honeycrisp apple, diced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1-1/2 cup halved red seedless grapes
1 cup candied pecans or toasted pecans
Optional: ½ cup crumbled blue or feta cheese
Salad dressing ingredients:
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
¼ cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon apple pie spice mix
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 large garlic clove, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salad directions:
Mix greens with apples, grapes, onions, and pecans.
Dressing Directions:
In a blender add all ingredients and gradually add in olive oil. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate dressing until needed.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.