by Sue Ready
Only the pure of heart can make good soup. — Ludwig van Beethoven
A comforting bowl of warm soup is just the antidote for a chilly day.
Tomato Parmesan cheese soup
A soup that actually tastes better the next day for flavors to meld. It’s quite flavorful with all the spices. The recipe makes about 6-1/2 cups. Pair the soup with Honey Beer Bread or your favorite grilled cheese, and you have a wonderful meatless meal.
Cooking tip: Use high quality canned tomatoes, e.g. San Marzano. If unable to find San Marzano brand substitute 2 (14 oz. each) cans diced tomatoes with basil and garlic. Carrots, onions, celery can be minced ahead in a food processor. Make the soup early in day before serving or the day before for flavors to meld but omitting the cream and Parmesan cheese until the final stages. Refrigerate and then reheat soup on medium low, uncovered stirring in the heavy cream (1/4 cup) and Parmesan cheese as a last step. Do not let the mixture boil.
This recipe serves approximately 6 depending on bowl size. It freezes well in freezer Ziploc bags. Thaw soup pouches overnight in refrigerator.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter and 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced about 1 cup
3/4 cup each diced celery and carrots
3 minced garlic cloves
4 tablespoons flour
4 cups chicken broth (low sodium)
2 large cans (28 oz.) San Marzano whole peeled tomatoes, chopped (use the liquid)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon sugar
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon dried basil or 1/4 cup diced fresh basil
1/2 teaspoon each oregano and thyme
1/4 teaspoon each marjoram and parsley flakes
Dash of red pepper flakes
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste at end of cooking time if needed
Directions:
Dice carrots, celery, onions and garlic. In a food processor pulse until finely minced.
In a soup pot saute onions, garlic, celery and carrots in the butter/olive oil combination about 3-4 minutes.
On low heat whisk in flour, add in broth, tomato paste, plum tomatoes, sugar, bay leaf and all the spices.
Bring to a boil and then turn heat down to low, cover and simmer uncovered 25 minutes.
Remove bay leaves with a slotted spoon.
In thirds, puree the soup mixture in a food processor or blender and then add back to soup pot.
On low heat uncovered, add in cream and Parmesan cheese, heat mixture thoroughly but do not let boil.
Honey beer batter bread
While the bread itself is quite good, the best part might be the buttery crust. Instead of incorporating melted butter into the batter for the bread, you drizzle it over the batter once it’s in the loaf pan. The result? The butter seeps all around the edges of the pan, creating a wonderful, buttery crust almost reminiscent of a deep-dish pizza. It’s truly fabulous and makes this recipe stand apart from other typical beer bread variations.
The honey gives the bread a subtle hint of sweetness, Choose a beer that is not too robust or hoppy in taste as that flavor would overpower the taste.
Recipe from gimmesomeoven
Ingredients:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 cup honey
1 bottle (12 ounces) beer
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl stir together the flour, baking powder and salt until combined. Slowly pour the beer and honey into the flour mixture, and stir just until combined. If you overmix the batter, bread will be chewy.
Spray with PAM the sides and bottom of a loaf pan. Add the batter to the pan and spread it out in an even layer. Then brush melted butter evenly on top of the batter. It will drizzle on sides.
Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick or knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove and transfer the pan to a wire baking rack.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
