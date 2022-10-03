Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit still and watch the leaves turn. — Elizabeth Lawrence
Celebrate Oktoberfest with an apple pear sauced pork dish, red cabbage, and an applesauce spice cake. And oh, don’t forget your beer!
Applesauce spice cake with maple icing
Cook’s notes: Capture fall flavors with a yummy moist spice cake glazed with a maple icing. Be sure to add your favorite sprinkles because everything tastes better when they’re added. Serve the cake with maple nut ice cream or orange sherbet.
Cake ingredients:
1-1/2 cups of white flour
3/4 cup whole wheat flour
1-1/4 cups of sugar
2 teaspoons Saigon cinnamon or 2-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon allspice
Dash of nutmeg
1 teaspoon each baking powder and baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/3 cups chunky applesauce
1/3 cup oil
2 large eggs
1-1/2 cups chopped peeled apples (Honey Crisp)
1/2 cup raisins
1 cup chopped walnuts
Cake directions:
Preheat oven at 350 and grease 13 x 9 pan or use cupcake liners.
In a large bowl whisk together flours, sugar, cinnamon, spices, baking powder, baking soda and salt
Add in applesauce, oil and eggs and beat on low speed until ingredients are moistened.
Beat on high for two minutes, fold in apples, raisins and walnuts
Pour into pan or divide among cupcake liners.
Bake 13 x 9 pan about 22 minutes or cupcakes 18-22 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean from the center
Maple icing ingredients:
1/4 cup butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons real maple syrup
6 to 8 tablespoons apple juice, cream or milk
Icing directions:
Use a mixer beating all ingredients until smooth. Add in more liquid as needed for correct spreading consistency.
2 medium sweet crisp apples (Honey Crisp, Gala, Fuji, Golden Delicious etc.), skin removed and cut in chunks
2 Bosc pears, skin removed and cut into chunks
Directions:
Let pork chops rest at room temperature for 10 minutes while preparing ingredients.
Cut apples and pears, and set aside.
In a liquid measuring cup or bowl whisk together broth, apple cider, maple syrup mustard, cinnamon, allspice, and cornstarch. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper and 1/2 tsp. herbes de Provence.
Once oil is simmering add pork chops and onions. Sear until browned on the bottom, about 4-5 minutes then flip chops and continue to cook 4-5 minutes longer. Saute onions in the same pan.
Transfer pork chops and onions to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Wipe pan with a paper towel. Melt butter in the same skillet over medium heat.
Add in apples, pears, 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence and rosemary. Saute until tender, about 2 minutes. Cover and heat on low for 4 minutes.
Pour in broth mixture and turn heat to medium-low. Add in chops and let simmer uncovered until reduced by about half and thickened, stir occasionally for about 10 minutes.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.