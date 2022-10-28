Wild rice salad with roasted butternut squash and orange cider dressing
Photo by Sue Ready

“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne

Savor autumn days and nights. Enjoy a wild rice and butternut squash salad with a slice of cranberry almond iced cake, perfect for the season.   

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments