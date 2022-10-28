“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne
Savor autumn days and nights. Enjoy a wild rice and butternut squash salad with a slice of cranberry almond iced cake, perfect for the season.
Cook’s notes:
A refreshing healthy autumn salad made with nutty wild rice, butternut squash and fruits drizzled with orange cider dressing. Pair the salad with a turkey or roasted pork dinner. Advance planning makes preparation easier by cooking wild rice, chopping fruits and celery ahead. The recipe serves four and was adapted from BHG.
Wild rice salad with roasted butternut squash and orange cider
dressing
Salad ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Salt and pepper to taste
5 cups cooked wild rice
2 cups butternut squash, small cubes
2 clementines peeled and segmented
1 cup each diced celery and red apple with skin on
1 pear, cored and coarsely chopped
1 cup dried cranberries or pomegranates (arils)
Lettuce leaf or spinach
Optional 1 cup roasted salted pistachios or toasted pecans
Salad directions:
Cook wild rice until porous enough to soak up dressing, about 45 minutes. Drain, rinse and set rice aside.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl toss squash with 1 tablespoon olive oil or Orange Olive Oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, salt, pepper and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Roast squash for 15 minutes or until softened and slightly caramelized. Stir once during cooking time. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.
While squash is roasting, in a bowl combine cooked wild rice, fruits and celery. Stir in cooled butternut squash. Place salad mixture on a lettuce leaf, drizzle with Orange Cider Dressing.
Orange cider dressing ingredients and directions:
In a blender add in ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons chopped shallots and salt and pepper to taste.
Add in 1 tablespoon orange zest, 5 tablespoons orange juice, 2 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard.
Blend and slowly add in ¼ cup olive oil or blood orange olive oil to mix.
Season to taste. Refrigerate a few hours in a screw type jar. Reshake before using.
Cranberry breakfast coffeecake with almond icing
Cook’s notes: The pairing of cranberry with almond icing elevates this coffee cake to a whole new level. It’s an ever-ready special made just for you.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup half and half, or a combination of milk and cream
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
1/2 cup butter at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg, at room temperature
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon almond extract
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon or 1 tablespoon Saigon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1-3/4 cups whole cranberries, you can use frozen, but don’t thaw.
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Cake Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x9 inch baking pan.
Mix the half and half with lemon juice and set aside.
Cream the soft butter and sugar together for about 4 minutes, scraping down the sides of your bowl as needed, until light and fluffy. This step helps lighten and aerate the cake.
Beat in the egg and extracts, followed by the baking powder, cinnamon, and salt, and keep scraping that bowl.
Lower your mixer speed and blend in 1/2 the flour, just until it’s almost all blended, then add the half and half, and finally the rest of the flour. Just blend until the flour is incorporated, and then stop.
Gently fold in the cranberries and walnuts making sure to get them evenly distributed but not crushed.
Spread the batter (it will be quite thick) evenly into your pan. For this step flour your hands or use a floured sheet wax paper. Bake the cake for 24 minutes, or until risen, golden, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out without wet batter on it.
Let cool for 15-20 minutes in the pan before icing the cake.
Almond Icing
Ingredients:
2 cups powdered sugar
3/4 teaspoon almond extract
1 tablespoon of softened butter
Half and half as needed
Directions:
Mix powdered sugar with the extract. Slowly add in milk until desired consistency. I used a small whisk for this step.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.