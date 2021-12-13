by Sue Ready
Be present in all things and thankful for all things. — Maya Angelou
Toast the holidays with a pomegranate champagne cocktail followed by orange, avocado, and pomegranate salad. A delicious ham, broccoli and cheese croissant casserole will leave your guests more than satisfied.
Pomegranate champagne cocktail
Cook’s notes: For each drink add a couple tablespoons of pomegranate or cranberry juice to a flute glass. Then add two tablespoons of raspberry sherbet or sorbet. Top with champagne. Serve immediately.
Orange, avocado and pomegranate salad
Cook’s notes: Recipe and dressing serve 4.
Dressing can be made ahead and refrigerated in a screw type jar with a lid.
For the Salad
8 cups mixed greens
1 cup pomegranate seeds or arils (found in the produce dept.)
2 large oranges, peeled and diced
2 avocados, pit removed and sliced
1/2 cup diced red onions
Optional add ins — pepitas, crumbled feta cheese, and multicolored tortilla strips (produce department) for some crunch
For the dressing
2 tablespoons cranberry-pear vinegar or a good quality white vinegar
1/3 cup olive oil
2 shallots, minced
2 garlic cloves minced
2 tablespoons orange juice
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon orange zest
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Prepare the salad ingredients, toss with dressing right before serving.
Place all dressing ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Taste test to balance ingredients if needed.
Ham and swiss cheese croissant casserole with broccoli
Cook’s notes: A hearty egg bake is easily made ahead to keep your holiday brunch a little less hectic. Croissants take the place of cubed white bread in this stylish update of a traditional breakfast casserole. Honey and mustard add just the perfect sweet-savory touch to this dish.
Ingredients:
4 large croissants or 8 mini croissants, torn into 2-inch pieces
2 cups diced cooked ham pieces or deli ham
1-1/2 cups Swiss cheese or cheddar cheese grated or a combination of both
6 large eggs
1-1/4 cups half and half
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1-1/2 diced broccoli florets
Directions:
Grease a deep-dish pie pan or an 8 x 8 glass pan.
Arrange half the torn croissant pieces in a baking dish, top with half of the ham pieces, half cheese, and half broccoli if using. Repeat with remaining croissant pieces, ham, broccoli, and cheese.
In a blender mix half and half, eggs, mustard, honey, and spices. Mix well.
Slowly pour egg mixture over croissant mixture. Use a sheet of wax paper to press croissant pieces into the egg mixture to moisten completely. Cover with foil and refrigerate for at least 8 hours but no longer than 24 hours.
Remove from refrigerator one hour before baking time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake casserole covered 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 15- 20 minutes more or until browned and set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.