Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa
Breakfast salad
A breakfast worth waking up to with fresh greens, crispy bacon, eggs, and a tangy mustard vinaigrette. No time in the morning? No problem! Serve for lunch or supper, just as good.
Oh, the possibilities
Eggs can be soft-boiled, hard-boiled, fried, or jammy
Sausage or ham can substitute for bacon
Serve on a platter for a larger group or individual plates
Did you know? Jammy eggs, also known as “ramen eggs,” are a delicious treat that resembles hard-boiled eggs, but with a wetter texture. Think of jammy eggs as soft-boiled eggs, instead. Whereas hard-boiled eggs are solid and can be chopped into pieces, jammy eggs retain components of liquid in the center.
Cooking tips:
Make the vinaigrette dressing the day before and store it in the refrigerator in a screw-top jar.
Pare boiled potatoes before frying.
Breakfast Salad recipe serves 4 and was adapted from dammdelicious.net
Salad ingredients:
8 slices bacon, halved
1 pound baby gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
1 bunch arugula, washed, dried, and torn
8 soft boiled, hard-boiled eggs halved. or 4 fried eggs
2 avocados, halved, seeded, peeled, and sliced
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
Mustard vinaigrette ingredients:
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 -1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 small shallot, diced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Mustard vinaigrette in a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and shallot; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
Salad directions:
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fat; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold salted water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil and simmer until just tender, about 7-10 minutes; drain well.
Frying potatoes:
In the same pan bacon was fried, wipe free of grease. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil to the frypan. Heat and add cubed potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Add additional seasoning which can include garlic powder, chopped rosemary, parsley, a dash of chili powder, or cumin. Another alternative and a highly suggested one is Elote Seasoning found in spice section. It has multiple uses for your cooking and is comprised of salt, chile pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin.
Cook undisturbed for 3 minutes and then turn over and repeat until crispy fried.
Assembling the Salad
To assemble the salad, place arugula in a large platter. Top greens with bacon, potatoes, eggs, avocado, and grated Parmesan. Pour the Mustard Vinaigrette on top of the salad and gently toss to combine.
A Valentine splurge-turtle parfaits
Cook’s note: An easy dessert to prepare and savor every spoonful.
Ingredients:
1 pan 8 x 8 baked brownies
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup Heath Bar Bites
Chocolate sauce
Caramel sauce
Whipped Cream
Maraschino Cherry
Valentine sprinkles
Directions:
Mix pecans and Heath Bar Bites, set aside.
Make two or three layers depending on size of glassware. Parfait, sherbet, and water or wine goblets are good glassware choices.
Each layer has a large spoonful of crumbled brownie, a sprinkle of nut mixture, a drizzle of caramel sauce and chocolate sauce, whipped cream topped with a maraschino cherry and sprinkles because everything is better with sprinkles.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.