Crunchy thai peanut and quinoa salad
Cook’s notes: A healthy salad with Thai-flavorings that’s vegan and GF. Keep it covered and it can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. The ingredients listed for the salad can be increased or decreased depending on how many servings you need.
The recipe is adapted from cookieandkate.com and serves 4.
Salad Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked quinoa (I used half red and half white)
1/2 bag of chopped Asian Salad Mix produce section (save dressing from the bag for another meal)
Snow peas, diced diagonally 1 cup
Thinly sliced cucumbers, 1/2 cup
Thinly sliced carrots,1/2 cup
Mini sweet red and yellow peppers, diced 1 cup
Red onion, diced 1/3 cup
Peanuts, coarsely chopped for topping
Peanut Dressing Ingredients:
Cook’s Notes: The ingredients listed for the salad can be increased or decreased depending on how many servings you need. The dressing is enough for three salads. It’s a thick dressing so use immediately rather than refrigerating. Creamy peanut butter works better as crunchy gives it a different texture. Thai Peanut Dressing is just amazing with a wonderful blend of sweetness, saltiness, sourness, and a bit of heat with red pepper flakes.
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from one lime
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
1 teaspoon sugar
2 garlic cloves, minced
1-inch square piece fresh ginger, peeled, minced about 1 tablespoon or 1 teaspoon dried ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8-1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Salad Directions:
In a medium-sized pot combine rinsed quinoa and 2 cups of water. Bring mixture to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer the quinoa until it has absorbed all the water. Remove from heat, cover the pot and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Place all salad ingredients in a bowl, add the cooled quinoa and toss with dressing.
Dressing Directions:
In a blender add all ingredients, mix until smooth. If gets too thick add a little water.
Ever ready special-mini Bailey’s minty brownie trifle
Cook’s notes: A delicious sweet splurge, enjoy a trifle with a twist. It looks fancy and can be assembled in 15 minutes. Prep ahead by making brownie mix according to box directions, crushing 8 cookies in a food processor and chilling beaters and mixing bowl. The recipe serves 4 in goblet-type or sherbet glasses. Note the trifle has two layers.
Ingredients:
Prepared brownies from the bakery or prepare a box of brownies
1 cup heavy whip cream
2 tablespoons confectioners sugar
3 tablespoons Bailey’s Irish Cream
8 Mint Oreo Cookies crushed
Directions:
Add to the mixing bowl cream, confectioners sugar, and Baileys. Whip until peaks form.
Crumble several brownies.
Layer in the following order-crumbled brownies, 2-3 tablespoons whipped cream mixture, cookie crumbs. Repeat with another layer ending with cookie crumbs.
Refrigerate until serving. Add a whole cookie to serve.
