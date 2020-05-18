A nation that does not honor its heroes, will not long endure — Abraham Lincoln
Fire up the grill for a Memorial Day special. Tasty grilled skewered chicken marinated in a Moroccan style spice is an easy main dish. As a time saver serve kabobs using a prepared box of herb couscous or Basmati Rice (Roasted Chicken Flavor and Herbs with Orzo Pasta). A classic Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp is a satisfying finish for your holiday meal. .
Moroccan grilled chicken kabobs with tzatziki sauce
Recipe adapted from closetcooking.com and serves 4.
Cooking tips: Grilling the kabobs on double sheet of foil works well to prevent sticking to the grates. Kabobs can be made ahead and covered until grilling.
Ingredients:
1 pound boneless-skinless chicken, cut into chunks
2 tablespoons lemon juice (half of a fresh lemon)
2 tablespoons olive oil, Garlic Olive Oil or a Lemon Fused Olive Oil
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon turmeric, saffron or curry
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
Lemon slices
10 large wood skewers (soaked at least 30 minutes in water).
Veggie options to thread on skewers: zucchini (green or yellow), sliced into 1/3″ rings, medium bell peppers, cut into 1″ pieces, 1 medium sweet or red onion, sliced into chunks, medium sized mushrooms, rinsed and dried on paper towels
Directions:
Place chicken pieces in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Combine spices in another small bowl and sprinkle over chicken pieces. Place in a freezer Ziploc bag and marinate the chicken for several hours.
Drain marinade and skewer the chicken with selected veggies. Grill over medium-high heat until cooked, about 10 minutes per side.
Serve with Tzatziki Sauce-a Greek cucumber yogurt dip. It’s a healthy sauce you can serve with chicken, grilled veggies, pita chips, gyros and as a raw veggie dip.
Strawberry-rhubarb crisp
Cook’s notes: A spring favorite; strawberries and tart rhubarb bubbling away in their own juices beneath a crunchy oat streusel topping. The dessert is perfect for a grilled entree served warm out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Filling ingredients:
4 cups strawberries, washed, cut in half, tops removed
5 cups diced rhubarb, cut in 1 inch pieces
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
Juice of 1 small lemon
2 teaspoons orange zest
Optional 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
Topping ingredients:
1 cup flour
3/4 stick chilled butter cut into 1/2 inch cubes
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons Saigon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup quick cooking oats (not instant)
1/3 cup chopped pecans or sliced almonds
Dash nutmeg
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine chopped rhubarb and halved strawberries in a mixing bowl.
Add sugars, cornstarch, cinnamon, lemon juice, orange zest, and orange liqueur. Toss all filling ingredients to combine. Pour fruit into a lightly greased 2-1/2 -3 qt. baking dish.
Add flour, butter, sugar, cinnamon and salt to a food processor. Pulse to combine about 2 times until mixture becomes grainy and can be pressed together. Add rolled oats and nuts. Pulse 1 or 2 times just until incorporated. Add a dash of nutmeg.
Sprinkle topping evenly over fruit. Bake at 350 degrees until fruit is bubbling and the topping has lightly browned, about 30 minutes.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
