by Sue Ready
God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers. — Rudyard Kipling
Hawaiian sweet bread casserole with sausage, cheese and veggies
Cook’s notes: Looking for an idea for your next brunch? Try this breakfast casserole that starts with Hawaiian sweet rolls. Add in sausage with peppers, spinach, onions, and cheese for a slightly sweet and savory meal. A lot of the prep can be done ahead by toasting the bread cubes, sautéing peppers, spinach, and onions, and cooking the sausage. The next morning assemble according to the recipe directions and add the milk/egg liquid in last. Add to the brunch plate; a skewer of tomato and marinated mozzarella balls (deli section) drizzled with balsamic vinegar, fresh fruit and a homemade strawberry scone.
Ingredients:
1 package of Hawaiian sweet rolls, cut into 2-inch cubes
1-1/2 cups crumbled sweet Italian sausage
1-1/2 cups diced mini red and yellow peppers
1/2 cup diced onions
2 cups Colby Jack mixture, grated
3 cups torn spinach leaves
1 cup of 2 percent milk
7 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard and 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes
1 teaspoon cumin or Elote seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 9 baking dish. Cut each roll into 8 pieces and toast for about 8-9 minutes on a baking sheet to create a contrast in texture for the casserole and helps keep it from getting soggy. Move cubes around during toasting time.
Cook sausage ahead, and crumble.
In a blender mix eggs, 1 teaspoon cumin or elote seasoning, dry mustard, parsley flakes, and milk. Blend well. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread toasted bread cubes on the bottom of the pan then layer in the following manner; bread cubes, cooked sausage, pepper/onion mixture, and grated cheese.
With a large sheet of wax paper press mixture down. Pour the egg/milk mixture over and press down again with wax paper. Remove wax paper.
Bake for 30 minutes or until eggs are set and the top is golden brown.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Strawberry scones
Cook’s notes: No need to run to the bakery when you can make your own treats right at home in under an hour. National Strawberry Month is observed in May. It’s the perfect time to make a batch of scones for your next coffee or tea break, brunch, or a Mother’s Day gathering. The recipe is adapted from skinnytaste.com
Cooking tip: The secret to making good scones is the less you knead the mix, the less the gluten will tighten up.
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh strawberries, cut into small pieces
2 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar plus 1 teaspoon for topping
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
1/4 cup (half stick) frozen butter
3/4 cup 1 percent light buttermilk, cold plus 1 tablespoon
1 tablespoon vanilla
Sprinkles-white sparkling sugar or 1 teaspoon sugar
Directions:
Place 1 stick of butter in the freezer.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a cookie sheet with a silicone sheet or parchment paper.
Measure out ¼ cup of sugar and remove 1 tablespoon. Mix strawberries with 1 tablespoon of sugar and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients including the remaining sugar.
Using the large holes of a cheese grater, grate the frozen butter (½ stick) into the flour.
Mix butter into the flour.
In a medium bowl, mix the buttermilk, and vanilla.
Using a fork, slowly stir in the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, until all the mixture is moistened. Do not overwork the dough. Fold in the strawberries.
Line a cookie sheet with a silicone sheet or parchment paper.
Drop 8 equal large spoonfuls onto the cookie sheet (to avoid tough scones, do not press or compact). Sprinkle with one teaspoon of sugar or white sparkling sugar over each scone.
Bake on the center rack for 18 minutes.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
