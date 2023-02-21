Most of us won’t be going down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, but that doesn’t have to stop us from enjoying some great Creole food, does it? No way! We can travel to New Orleans via our taste buds by making and enjoying its most famous dish — jambalaya! This authentic jambalaya recipe consistently gets rave reviews and is sure to be a hit at your dinner table!
There are two general kinds of jambalaya: Creole and Cajun. Both utilize what’s referred to as the “holy trinity” — onion, celery, and bell pepper (usually green). The main difference is that Creole jambalaya, also called “red jambalaya,” uses tomatoes while Cajun jambalaya does not. Another difference is the order in which the ingredients are prepared.
1 pound chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
5 andouille sausage links (about 1/2 pound), sliced in 1/4 inch slices
1-1/2 cups sweet onion diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups green bell pepper, diced
2 cups celery, diced
1-1/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice
2 14.5-ounce cans of diced tomatoes with chiles
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon each of dried oregano and thyme
1-2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
48 oz. box chicken broth
2 cups water
1 bay leaf
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 pound medium raw shrimp, deveined (optional: tails removed)
4 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions:
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a soup pot and brown cut sausage slices and chicken pieces over medium heat on all sides. Remove and set on a paper towel-lined plate.
Wipe the pan clean and add in the remaining olive oil.
Add the onions, garlic, celery, and bell pepper and saute for 5 minutes, then cover and cook for 4 minutes more on medium-low heat. Add the rice, diced tomatoes, seasonings, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, water and chicken broth.
Bring it to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 50 minutes, giving it one stir around the halfway point and make sure the rice is cooking. Serve sprinkled with some sliced green onions.
Shrimp Directions:
Saute small shrimp until pink in 1 tablespoon of butter with 2 minced cloves. Serve the shrimp on top of jambalaya or add it to the jambalaya mixture in the pot.
Torta caprese
A February chocolate splurge is torta caprese. It’s a quintessential dessert served in Capri, Italy, that’s light, airy, fudgy, moist, tender, and oh, so chocolatey. It’s definitely an elegant and decadent showstopper you can make at home without a trip to Italy. For best results use good quality bittersweet chocolate, e.g. Ghirardelli, and Dutch-processed cocoa, e.g. Droste cocoa. The torta caprese can stand on its own with a dusting of powdered sugar or add a dollop of Amaretto cream with jarred cherry fruit filling. Make the dessert a day ahead as a timesaver. It keeps well for three days. The recipe was adapted from Cooks Illustrated November/December 2018.
Ingredients:
12 tablespoons of butter, cut into 12 pieces
4 oz. bar bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 large eggs, separated
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup sugar, divided
1/4 teaspoon crème of tartar
2 cups almond flour
2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Jarred cherry sauce to serve
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
In a small bowl mix together almond flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Set aside.
Microwave chocolate and butter at 50 percent power, stirring often until melted. Stir in vanilla and set aside.
In a medium bowl beat egg whites, and add in the creme of tartar and 1/2 cup sugar. Beat until egg whites are stiff. Set aside.
In a large bowl mix egg yolks with 1/2 cup sugar. Beat on medium-high until thick and pale yellow. Add in chocolate/butter mixture and mix until incorporated about 15 seconds.
Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture mix on low just until incorporated.
Fold whipped egg whites in thirds to the chocolate mixture using a spatula.
Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes with just a few moist crumbs.
Place torta on a wire rack to cool. Remove springform sides and wrap torta in plastic wrap until serving. To serve add a dollop of cherry sauce and Amaretto cream (mix 1 teaspoon Amaretto with whipped cream) to each slice.
