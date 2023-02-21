Jambalaya and torta caprese
Photo by Sue Ready

Most of us won’t be going down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, but that doesn’t have to stop us from enjoying some great Creole food, does it? No way! We can travel to New Orleans via our taste buds by making and enjoying its most famous dish — jambalaya! This authentic jambalaya recipe consistently gets rave reviews and is sure to be a hit at your dinner table!

There are two general kinds of jambalaya: Creole and Cajun. Both utilize what’s referred to as the “holy trinity” — onion, celery, and bell pepper (usually green). The main difference is that Creole jambalaya, also called “red jambalaya,” uses tomatoes while Cajun jambalaya does not. Another difference is the order in which the ingredients are prepared.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments