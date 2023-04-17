Primavera means “spring” in Italian.
Pasta Primavera
In this recipe, the name refers to the crunchy and colorful mélange of vegetables in a creamy pasta dish. Be creative and use your favorite spring veggies or those suggested in the recipe. Substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth if you want a vegetarian dish. Roasted vegetables give the dish a more intense flavor. Any variety of pasta can be used when making this dish. For advance prep chop veggies ahead and refrigerate until needed. Chicken or salmon can easily be added to the dish.
Suggested wine pairings include Pinot Grigio, Italian Soave or Viognier. The recipe serves four and is an Ever Ready Special.
Ingredients:
2 cups broccoli florets
1 cup each of sliced radishes, snap peas and cherry tomatoes
1/2 bunch of asparagus spears cut into 2-inch pieces
3/4 cup of red onion slices
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic and herb (salt-free) seasoning by McCormick
2 cups dried pasta (I used bow tie)
1 cup drained marinated mini mozzarella cheese balls, halved
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon butter
1/3 cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup of broth, chicken or vegetable
3 tablespoons white wine
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Dash red pepper flakes
Directions:
Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl add veggies, onion slices, olive oil, and seasoning mixture. Mix well and spread evenly on the baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Bring water to a boil and add in the pasta. Lower heat and cook al dente for 10 minutes. Drain water and keep pasta in a colander.
Roast veggies while the pasta is cooking for 10 minutes. Use a spatula to move veggies around on the baking sheet. Cook another 10 minutes more but be careful not to overcook. Cover cooked veggies with foil to keep warm.
In the same pasta pot, melt butter and saute garlic. Add in broth, cream, lemon juice, and wine. On low heat cook 5 minutes. Add in Parmesan cheese, cooked pasta, and roasted veggies with red pepper flakes cook until slightly thickened. Serve pasta dish with marinated mozzarella balls.
Amaretto Tortoni
A light spring dessert, a refreshing taste after any meal.
Cook’s notes: Amaretto Tortoni is an Italian ice cream made with eggs and cream, typically served in a small cup and topped with chopped almonds or crumbled macaroon. This recipe is my adaptation of the classic sweet treat. It’s light, creamy and the perfect small finish to your meal. Recipe makes four servings. The dessert can be made ahead and refrigerated until serving. Toasting coconut and almonds and crumbling cookies can be done ahead.
Ingredients:
5 egg whites
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 pint heavy cream
1 cup crumbled macaroons (use the soft cookie kind from bakery department)
¼ cup Amaretto or 1 teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup each toasted coconut and almonds
Puff Pastry Shells if using
Directions:
Chill beaters in the freezer until needed.
Mix coconut and almonds, toast and set aside.
Crush macaroon cookies in food processor, set aside.
Beat pint of heavy cream folding in Amaretto or almond extract until mixture is almost stiff, then folding in powdered sugar.
In another bowl beat egg whites until stiff adding in cream of tartar.
Gently fold whipped cream mixture and egg white mixture together. Refrigerate mixture to firm up.
To assemble: For each serving place some Amaretto cream mixture into a serving dish or cooked cooled puff pastry shell. Top with macaroon crumbs, add another layer of Amaretto cream and top with toasted coconut and almonds. Optional adding fresh fruit on top instead of toasted coconut and almonds.
