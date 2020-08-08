Eat well. Savor life. Pass it on.
Three summer salads that are light and refreshing using seasonal produce.
Caprese salad
Cook’s notes: Use a long, narrow platter and alternate ingredients as shown in picture. Drizzle completed salad with a good quality dark balsamic vinegar. Pair the salad with artisan bread and your favorite white wine. Recipe serves 4 but can be easily increased by adding more ingredients to create another row on the platter.
Ingredients:
½ bag of baby spinach leaves, stems removed
2 large tomatoes, vine ripened, sliced and patted dry on a paper towel
Torn basil leaves
Parmesan cheese
Sea salt and pepper
Slices of mozzarella cheese or provolone,cut diagonally
Dark good quality balsamic vinegar or black cherry balsamic
Directions:
Arrange spinach leaves on bottom of platter.
Starting at one end of the platter make a row alternating cheese and and tomato slices over the spinach leaves.
Sprinkle tomatoes with sea salt and pepper grinds and torn basil leaves.
Drizzle salad with balsamic vinegar. Grate parmesan cheese over the salad just before serving.
Northwoods wild rice salad
Cook’s notes: One cup of uncooked wild rice makes about three cups of cooked rice. For 4 servings use a cup of uncooked wild rice, 3-3/4 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Substitute chicken or vegetable broth for water as it adds more flavor. Optional adding in bits of deli ham or cooked chicken for protein. Northwoods wild rice salad is a tasty accompaniment to grilled meals especially salmon and fish.
Salad Ingredients:
3 cups cooked wild rice
1/2 cup each diced red onions, mini sweet red peppers, dried cherries or cranberries, celery
1 cup red grapes, halved
1-2 cups chopped romaine
1/3 cup toasted pecans or walnuts
Optional 1 cup snap peas, halved
Vinaigrette Dressing Ingredients:
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons high quality white balsamic vinegar or cranberry pear balsamic
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 garlic clove, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl add all salad ingredients except romaine.
Mix all dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth. Taste test to balance ingredients.
Add enough dressing to wild rice mixture just to moisten. Chill salad several hours to meld flavors. Right before serving add in romaine and more dressing if needed.
Watermelon-tomato salad with herb vinaigrette (not pictured)
Cook’s notes: A vibrant and flavorful salad is made with a colorful array of mildly sweet cherry and grape tomatoes, small fresh mozzarella pearls and it’s all tossed in a refreshing garlic-herb vinaigrette dressing. Garnish with fresh basil. Recipe serves 2-3
Salad Ingredients:
2 cups watermelon cubes
2 cups red and yellow cherry tomatoes
2 cups fresh baby spinach torn leaves, stems removed
1/2 cup red onion, diced
Small pearl mozzarella balls (deli section)
Optional: feta crumbles
Dressing Ingredients:
3 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoon good quality white balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon each basil, oregano, thyme, crushed rosemary
Salad Directions:
In a large bowl mix watermelon, tomatoes, spinach and red onion.
Drizzle with just enough dressing to moisten the salad.
Refrigerate salad for 1 hour. Drain liquid before serving. Sprinkle with feta crumbles.
Dressing Directions:
In a blender add all dressing ingredients, mix well.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
