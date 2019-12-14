Holiday brunch a little bit savory, with puff pastry egg brunch cups, a little bit sweet with cranberry-orange mimosas offers a minimal fuss menu. Add some of your favorite fruits and sweet breads to embrace a morning of tradition for a maximal time of enjoyment.
Puff pastry egg brunch cups
Cook’s notes: A puff pastry cup topped with ham, cheese sauce and an egg make brunch entertaining look effortless. The cheese sauce can be made early in the day as well as dicing the ham for an easy prep. I recommended using small or medium eggs as large ones spill over in the muffin tin. The recipe makes nine brunch cups with one sheet of puff pastry.
Recipe adapted from pinchofyum.com
Ingredients:
1 thawed puff pastry sheet
1 TB. butter
1 TB. flour
1/2 cup milk or half and half
1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 cup Swiss cheese
9 small or medium eggs
1-1/2 to 2 cups diced deli ham
1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
Garnish with chopped fresh chives or dill
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Dice ham and set aside.
Cheese sauce: Melt butter in saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and combine. Add in milk and mustard whisk to make smooth. Bring to a simmer, whisking until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat, stir in Swiss cheese and blend until smooth. Cover and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Lay out pastry sheet on a large sheet of wax paper. Roll out gently to merge perforations. Cut pastry with a pizza cutter into none equal squares.
Line each well of a muffin tin with one puff pastry square, pressing it firmly to the bottom and the side. The edges should come just over the top of the muffin tin.
Fill each cup with a spoonful of cheese sauce. Sprinkle diced ham over the cheese sauce.
Crack one egg into each cup.
Sprinkle with dried parsley flakes.
Bake 12-14 minutes or until egg is set. Top with fresh chives or dill. Salt and pepper to taste.
Serve warm.
Cranberry-orange mimosas
These are deliciously sweet and perfect for a holiday celebration!
Recipe from lemontreedwelling.com and serves four
Ingredients:
1 bottle champagne
1 cup orange juice
½ cup cranberry juice
¼ cup Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur
Fresh frozen cranberries
Directions:
Combine all ingredients; divide equally among champagne glasses.
For an individual drink:
¾ cup champagne
¼ cup orange juice
2 TB. cranberry juice
1 TB. Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur
Fresh frozen cranberries
May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the New Year.
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
