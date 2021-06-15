Summer’s lease hath all too short a date. — William Shakespeare
BBQ grilled salmon tacos with mango avocado salsa is an easy summer meal to beat the heat. Be sure to add a Mojito to your menu for a refreshing drink.
BBQ grilled salmon tacos
Recipe serves 4 and is an ever ready special
Ingredients:
2 salmon fillets
BBQ glaze of your choice
Flour or corn tortillas, warmed
Mango avocado salsa ingredients:
2 mangoes, diced
1 avocado, diced
1/3 cup red onion, diced
3/4 cup orange and red peppers, diced.
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1/2 cup chopped) or parsley
2 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 medium lime)
2 tablespoons diced, deli-sliced tamed jalapeno peppers
Dash salt
4 cups packaged coleslaw mix (tricolor)
Directions:
Combine mangoes, bell peppers, red onion, cilantro or parsley, jalapeno, salt, and lime juice in a large bowl to make salsa.
Mix to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to two hours.
Right before serving add in diced avocados. Taste as salsa may need another lime squeeze.
Warm flour tortillas, add in salsa, chopped salmon and enjoy.
Blueberry lemon sauce
Cook’s notes: Consider serving the sauce over ice cream in a fun glass, e.g. martini or margarita
Ingredients:
1/2 cup water
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 cups blueberries
2 tablespoons sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1-1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Optional: 1 teaspoon Grand Marnier or 3/4 teaspoon almond extract
Directions:
Mix cornstarch and water in a small saucepan. Add in sugar, blueberries, grated lemon peel, and lemon juice.
Bring to boil on medium heat, stirring constantly, and boil for 1 minute.
Remove from heat, add in Grand Marnier or almond extract. Cool and refrigerate for several hours.
Mojito cocktail
Cook’s notes:
Mojito, a traditional Cuban cocktail, is a popular summer drink. There are a variety of recipes but an important step not to skip is making your own simple syrup ahead of time. The syrup keeps in the refrigerator several weeks covered.
Simple Syrup
Heat equal parts of sugar and water in a saucepan until just before boiling. Stir until sugar has completely dissolved.
Ingredients:
2-1/2 oz. light rum or try using a mango rum which really kicks up the taste
1 lime
1 tablespoon simple syrup
Mint leaves
Ice
Club soda
Directions:
Place 4 mint leaves and 1 tablespoon simple syrup in a glass and squish it all around with a spoon for 25 seconds until you have a good minty smell. This is called muddle.
Cut the lime in half and squeeze juice out from both halves into the glass.
Pour in rum and stir. Add ice and top mixture off with club soda.
Garnish with a lime and serve.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.