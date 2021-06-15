BBQ grilled salmon tacos
Photo by Sue Ready

Summer’s lease hath all too short a date. — William Shakespeare

BBQ grilled salmon tacos with mango avocado salsa is an easy summer meal to beat the heat. Be sure to add a Mojito to your menu for a refreshing drink.

BBQ grilled salmon tacos

Recipe serves 4 and is an ever ready special

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

BBQ glaze of your choice

Flour or corn tortillas, warmed

Mango avocado salsa ingredients:

2 mangoes, diced

1 avocado, diced

1/3 cup red onion, diced

3/4 cup orange and red peppers, diced.

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro (about 1/2 cup chopped) or parsley

2 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 medium lime)

2 tablespoons diced, deli-sliced tamed jalapeno peppers

Dash salt

4 cups packaged coleslaw mix (tricolor)

Directions:

Combine mangoes, bell peppers, red onion, cilantro or parsley, jalapeno, salt, and lime juice in a large bowl to make salsa.

Mix to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to two hours.

Right before serving add in diced avocados. Taste as salsa may need another lime squeeze.

Warm flour tortillas, add in salsa, chopped salmon and enjoy.

Blueberry lemon sauce

Cook’s notes: Consider serving the sauce over ice cream in a fun glass, e.g. martini or margarita

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 cups blueberries

2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1-1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Optional: 1 teaspoon Grand Marnier or 3/4 teaspoon almond extract

Directions:

Mix cornstarch and water in a small saucepan. Add in sugar, blueberries, grated lemon peel, and lemon juice.

Bring to boil on medium heat, stirring constantly, and boil for 1 minute.

Remove from heat, add in Grand Marnier or almond extract. Cool and refrigerate for several hours.

Mojito cocktail

Cook’s notes:

Mojito, a traditional Cuban cocktail, is a popular summer drink. There are a variety of recipes but an important step not to skip is making your own simple syrup ahead of time. The syrup keeps in the refrigerator several weeks covered.

Simple Syrup

Heat equal parts of sugar and water in a saucepan until just before boiling. Stir until sugar has completely dissolved.

Ingredients:

2-1/2 oz. light rum or try using a mango rum which really kicks up the taste

1 lime

1 tablespoon simple syrup

Mint leaves

Ice

Club soda

Directions:

Place 4 mint leaves and 1 tablespoon simple syrup in a glass and squish it all around with a spoon for 25 seconds until you have a good minty smell. This is called muddle.

Cut the lime in half and squeeze juice out from both halves into the glass.

Pour in rum and stir. Add ice and top mixture off with club soda.

Garnish with a lime and serve.

Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking  have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.

Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com

Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.

