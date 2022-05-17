“May the fish be with you.”
Spring vegetables and walleye baked in parchment paper
The French call it “en papillote,” the Italians “al cartoccio,” but in America we simply call it cooking in parchment. This recipe serves two but can be easily increased. Be creative using a variety of spring vegetables. Any fish favorite can be substituted for the walleye. Light-bodied wines pair better with lighter foods. Best recommends include: Dry Riesling, Chardonnay, Semillon or Pinot Grigio.
Recipe adapted from Southern Living May 2015
Ingredients:
½ lb. fresh asparagus
½ cup mini sweet peppers, diced
¾ cup onion rings
2 garlic cloves, minced
6 baby red potatoes, peeled and diced into small cubes
1 cup carrots, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil, Tuscan Herb Olive Oil, Organic Basil or Garlic Olive Oil
¼ teaspoon each parsley, thyme and Rosemary or ¾ teaspoon herbs de Provence
4 walleye fillets or another favorite fish
2 tablespoons butter
Juice from ½ lemon
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
Directions:
For each packet use a 15 x 15 parchment sheet. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut off woody ends of asparagus. In a large bowl add asparagus, peppers, onions, garlic, potatoes and carrots. Sprinkle veggies with spices.
Toss veggies with two tablespoons olive oil. Divide mixture between two parchment sheets and center in the middle of the sheet.
Top veggies with fish fillets. Sprinkle with additional parsley flakes, dot each packet with 1 TB. butter and juice squeezed from a lemon half. Salt and pepper fish fillets.
Bring two sides of parchment paper to center, fold together and press down. Twist ends. Use a little water to moisten the paper so it sticks together better.
Place packets on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes. Open a small section of the center fold of packets to check on potatoes and carrots. Return to oven if more cooking time is needed. If grilling check at 20 minutes. Serve immediately.
Strawberry rhubarb crumble bars
Cook’s notes: Strawberries and rhubarb combined with a brown sugar crumb topping create a delicious cake, perfect for celebrating a fresh catch of fish. It’s moist and buttery, packed with your favorite spring flavors. The recipe adapted from whiteonricecouple.com
Cooking tips:
The day before cut up rhubarb and strawberries, place them in small separate containers, and refrigerate. Make streusel ingredients, cover and refrigerate.
Streusel ingredients:
6 tablespoons, of cold butter, cut pea size
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1-1/4 cups flour
1/4 cup regular oats
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Cake ingredients:
2 cups rhubarb, diced
2 cups strawberries, diced
1-1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1-1/3 cups flour, divided
1/2 cup butter, softened
1-1/4 cups powdered sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon or 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Pan preparation:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray lightly a 8 x 8 pan with cooking spray.
Line pan with parchment paper leaving a 2-inch overhang on two sides. Smooth out the paper inside of the pan making sure it’s flush with the sides and corners.
Streusel directions:
Use a food processor or a pastry cutter, mix butter, brown sugar, salt, flour, oats, and cinnamon until coarse crumbs are formed. Stir in nuts. Refrigerate.
Cake directions:
Combine diced strawberries, rhubarb, brown sugar, lemon juice, and 1/3 cup flour. Set aside.
In a bowl beat 1/2 cup butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add in beaten eggs and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
Sift in the remaining flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt into the butter/eggs/powdered sugar mixture. Stir until just incorporated.
Gently combine batter with strawberry rhubarb mixture. Spoon into prepared pan. Use a sheet of wax paper to press the mixture evenly down into the pan.
Top with chilled streusel mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the cake.
Cool cake in pan for 20 minutes, then lift cake on parchment paper to a wire rack to finish cooling. Remove the cake from the parchment paper.
