“Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more.” — Dr. Seuss
Bacon, red pepper, onion and cheese tart
A savory tart perfect for the holiday season made with bacon, red peppers, onions with cheesy goodness in every slice. Serve with a side of fresh fruit and minty capped brownie bites.
Cook’s notes: A 9 inch pie pan can substitute for a 9 inch tart pan. Do your advance prep the night before, dicing onions, peppers, ham or frying bacon. Bring ingredients to room temperature before assembling.
Ingredients:
1-15 ounce package rolled refrigerated unbaked piecrust, e.g. Pillsbury brand. You will need one crust and save the other for another time.
1/2 package shredded Italian cheese blend (6 oz.) or 1 cup shredded Gruyere
¾ cup finely chopped sweet mini red peppers
7 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled or 1-1/2 cups diced cooked ham
¾ cup sweet onions, diced
1- 1/2 teaspoon flour
1/2 teaspoon each Italian seasoning, chives or parsley flakes or use fresh herbs such as basil, oregano or thyme
4 large eggs
1/2 cup half-and-half or cream
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Optional garnish fresh herb springs, such as basil, oregano or thyme (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Fry bacon until crisp, remove and place bacon on a paper towel lined plate. Reserve one tablespoon of grease from the pan. add in onions and peppers, saute 3 minutes. Set aside on a paper towel plate with bacon.
In a medium bowl combine cheese, ham or bacon, peppers, onions, spices and flour.
Let pie crust sit at room temperature 10 minutes, unroll crust onto floured wax paper. Roll slightly to smooth. Center tart pan upside down on crust. Flip over and arrange crust in tart pan or pie pan. Line pastry shell with a double thickness of foil. Press foil snugly around edges. Bake in a preheated oven for 7 minutes. Remove foil and bake 3 minutes longer or until pastry is set. Remove from oven.
In a blender add eggs, half and half or cream, milk, mustard and herbs. Blend and set aside.
To the crust evenly distribute bacon or ham, peppers/cheese mixture.
Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to evenly distribute liquid among the tart or pie pan.
Sprinkle tart with additional cheese if needed.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 325 degrees and bake 12-14 minutes more or until filling is set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Mint capped brownie cookies
Ingredients:
32 Hersheys kisses brand mint truffles in dark chocolate or can substitute other seasonal ones such as cherry cordial, candy cane, sugar cane
2/3 cup butter, softened
1-1/4 cups granulated sugar
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup Hershey’s special dark cocoa
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Multicolored sprinkles
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line small muffin pan (appetizer size) with paper or foil baking cups. Remove wrappers from chocolates.
Beat butter, granulated sugar, water, and vanilla in large bowl on medium speed of mixer until well blended. Add eggs. Beat well. Whisk together flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda. Gradually add to sugar mixture, beating on low speed until blended. Place dough in freezer for 25 minutes for easier handling.
Place a sheet of wax paper on counter and roll dough into 1-1/2 inch balls, and then reroll in sprinkles and place in cookie cup liners.
Bake 12 minutes or until cookie surface is set. Cookies will appear soft and moist. Do not overbake. Cool in pan 5 minutes and transfer each one to wire cooling rack. Cool 8 minutes before pressing chocolate piece into surface of each cookie cup. You want to avoid candy from melting in brownie cups.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.