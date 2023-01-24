Eating healthier and staying active are noteworthy goals for 2023. The following recipes will get you off to a good start in the new year.
Salmon, asparagus, and dill orzo salad with a lemon herb vinaigrette
Cook’s notes: A fresh, healthy, and incredibly delicious salad that’s satisfying while at the same time light. It’s a quick and easy meal to make. The beauty is that it can be enjoyed cold, at room temperature, or warm. Serve the salad with warm bread and a glass of crisp white wine. The recipe serves four and was adapted from http://gimmesomeoven.com/
Cooking tips:
Dressing can be made ahead and refrigerated in a screw-type jar for several hours. Reshake before using.
Grill or oven-bake salmon ahead, and tent it to keep it at room temperature.
Make orzo ahead according to the manufacturer’s directions. Rinse and refrigerate orzo and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Salad Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
1 tablespoon oil
Fresh salmon, 3/4 lb.
8 oz. asparagus spears, (tough ends discarded) cut into 3-inch pieces
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup toasted pine nuts or pistachios
1/3-1/2 cup red onion, diced
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Lemon Herb Dressing Ingredients:
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon each dried dill and parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
Make orzo and cook al dente. Rinse and chill in refrigerator.
In a blender add all of the dressing ingredients. Mix well and taste test to balance ingredients. Refrigerate dressing until needed.
Grill salmon with your favorite spices or oven-bake. Tent salmon until ready to assemble the salad.
In a fry pan heat oil and saute cut asparagus pieces for 4-5 minutes until crisp and tender.
In a large mixing bowl add chilled orzo, large chunks of salmon, pine nuts, onions, and sauteed pieces of asparagus. Add to a serving bowl and grate cheese over the top.
Reshake the dressing container and drizzle over the salad.
Note: There will be a little extra but save for the next day as orzo absorbs any liquid.
Cottage cheese and egg breakfast muffins with a Southwest twist
Cook’s notes: The primary ingredients of these muffins are cottage cheese and eggs with a bit of flour to bind things together and from there, you can add pretty much whatever you want! I particularly like the ham and cheese combo but bacon would work too. Omit the meat for a veggie offering. Because of all of the moisture from the cottage cheese, these muffins come out nice and light, fluffy and moist. With a minute in the microwave, the leftovers from the fridge are just as good as freshly made so you can make a batch on the weekend and have quick breakfasts during the week. They also freeze really well so you can make them for later on when you know you will be busy. I added a Mexican twist to the muffins to bump up the flavor using cheddar cheese, green chiles, and elote seasoning or cumin.
Other options for add-ins include jalapeno peppers or spinach. The recipe makes 6 large muffins.
Serve fresh fruit as a side. The recipe was adapted from closetcooking.com
Ingredients:
1 cup cottage cheese
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon elote seasoning or 1 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups ham, diced
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2 green onions, diced
1 can of green chiles, drained and patted dry with a paper towel
Directions:
Mix the cottage cheese, eggs, flour, baking powder, seasoning, and salt followed by the ham, cheddar cheese, chiles, and green onions.
Divide mixture into 6 large greased muffin wells.
Bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick poked into the center comes out clean.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.