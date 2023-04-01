The snow must give way to the will of spring. — Pepper Blair
Add a southwest pasta salad to your next meal filled with all your favorite Mexican-inspired flavors. It’s always a crowd-pleaser for BBQs, potlucks, graduation parties, and holiday meals. The salad bursts with grilled corn, crunchy peppers, juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, hearty black beans, creamy avocados, and zippy red onion tossed with a spicy creamy dressing. The recipe serves 8 but the number of servings can easily be increased or decreased by changing the number of ingredients used. The dressing ingredients below are enough for a salad that serves 8.
Southwest pasta salad
Salad ingredients:
3/4 of a 12 oz. box of penne pasta
1-14 oz. can of black beans rinsed and drained
2 cups frozen fire-roasted sweet corn, thawed
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups diced mini red and yellow peppers
1/3 cup diced red onion
2 cups diced cucumbers or zucchini
1 cup broccoli florets
2 large avocados, chopped
2 cups cubed Pepper Jack cheese or 1 cup grated Cotija cheese
Optional add-ins: cilantro, 1 jalapeno seeded and diced, a small can of black olives rinsed and drained, croutons
Dressing ingredients:
1-1/2 cups Miracle Whip or mayonnaise
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin or elote seasoning
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic granules (in a jar)
Dash of red pepper flakes
Salad directions:
Prepare pasta al dente, drain, rinse, and set aside.
Chop veggies
Mix all in a large bowl, and add dressing to pasta salad until it’s all well coated.
Cover salad and refrigerate for several hours.
Dressing directions:
Add all ingredients, mix well and add to the pasta.
Lemon Mousse
Cook’s notes:
A sweet finish to the meal and one of the best parts-made with just 4 ingredients.
The recipe makes 6 servings but depends on the type of serving dish used.
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy cream
2 tablespoons confectioners sugar
1 cup lemon curd (found in jelly aisle)
2 tablespoons lemon zest
Optional add-in for topping toasted coconut or crushed gingersnap cookies
Directions:
Whip the cream and fold in confectioners sugar.
Gently fold in lemon curd and lemon zest until evenly incorporated.
Divide evenly among dessert glasses.
Refrigerate for several hours to allow the mousse to chill.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
