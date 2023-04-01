Southwest pasta salad
Photo by Sue Ready

Add a southwest pasta salad to your next meal filled with all your favorite Mexican-inspired flavors. It’s always a crowd-pleaser for BBQs, potlucks, graduation parties, and holiday meals.  The salad bursts with grilled corn, crunchy peppers, juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, hearty black beans, creamy avocados, and zippy red onion tossed with a spicy creamy dressing. The recipe serves 8 but the number of servings can easily be increased or decreased by changing the number of ingredients used. The dressing ingredients below are enough for a salad that serves 8.

