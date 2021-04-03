by Sue Ready
“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder
Enjoy an elegant meal that’s company worthy. Pork chops with a maple and pear cinnamon sauce, caprese green bean salad and broccoli mash will have your guests wanting seconds.
Grilled or skillet pork chops with maple and pear cinnamon sauce
Cook’s notes: Juicy pears and maple syrup scented with rosemary, thyme and cinnamon elevate ordinary pork chops to a new level. Follow skillet directions below or grill the pork chops and baste with maple and pear cinnamon sauce. Recipe adapted from Midwest Living.
Sauce is enough for three pork loin chops.
Ingredients:
3 boneless pork loin chops, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
¾ cup sweet onions, cut in strips
1 tablespoon butter
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
3 tablespoons peach or apricot preserves
¼ teaspoon each rosemary, thyme and cinnamon
2-3 large Bartlett pears, cored, skins removed, cut into 2 inch pieces
Directions:
Trim fat from pork. Sprinkle chops with salt and pepper. In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook chops with onions for 6 minutes or until chops are done (160 degrees) and juices run clear, turning once.
Remove chops from skillet, leave onions in skillet, cover to keep warm and set aside.
If grilling cook pork chops to 160 degrees with diced onions.
For sauce: In same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in maple syrup, peach or apricot preserves and spices. Add pears and cook covered 3 minutes on a medium low heat. Uncover and cook 1 minute more or until pears are tender and heated through, Spoon sauce over chops.
Broccoli mash
Ingredients:
5 large Yukon potatoes, peeled and cubed
Half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups diced broccoli florets
1/2 container of soft herb cream cheese, e.g. Alouette Cream Cheese with Garlic and Herbs
Directions:
Cover cubed potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Reduce to medium heat and cook 15 minutes or until fork tender.
Rinse and drain. Return potatoes back to dry pan, cover and let sit for 10 minutes.
Mash potatoes, add in herb cheese, salt and pepper and enough half and half until desired consistency using mixer. Fold in chopped broccoli florets.
Green bean caprese salad
Cook’s notes: A fresh salad made with your favorite classic Italian flavors. It’s a colorful dish that shines at any meal.
Ingredients:
5 cups fresh green beans
Salt and pepper to taste
1-1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
4 oz. cherry size balls, fresh mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup fresh basil, torn leaves
Directions:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. While you’re waiting, fill a large bowl with ice water. Once your pot is boiling, add a generous amount of salt. Add green beans to boiling water and cook until just tender, 6 minutes depending on the size of beans.
Pour green beans into bowl with ice to stop beans from cooking. Drain and pour into a large bowl. Add in tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls and basil. Drizzle a prepared vinaigrette dressing over bean mixture. Serve at room temperature.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
