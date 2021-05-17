Gratitude is the music of the heart when its chords are swept by the breeze of kindness.
Treat yourself to some tasty ham corncakes with cheddar. It’s the perfect brunch entree that can be paired with fresh fruit or a salad made with spring veggies drizzled with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Ham corncakes with cheddar
Cook’s notes: Oh my, these absolutely delicious corncakes are a winning combination made with a cornmeal buttermilk batter, ham, and cheddar cheese. You could even make mini ones and serve as a warm appetizer. This needs to be in your spring repertoire of recipes!
Recipe adapted from Lunds & Byerly’s cooking magazine April 2021.
Cooking tip: Keep pancakes warm at 200 degrees in a preheated oven while cooking the rest of the batter. Corncakes can be reheated in toaster or microwave. Recipe serves 4 and makes about 12 pancakes.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
1-1/3 cups buttermilk
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 large eggs
1 cup finely chopped ham
1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
Pure maple syrup
Directions:
Preheat a lightly greased griddle to 400 degrees.
In a bowl whisk dry ingredients, and set aside.
In another bowl whisk until well-incorporated buttermilk, butter, vanilla, and eggs.
Fold wet and dry ingredients together just until moistened, fold in ham and cheese.
Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to measure for the batter. Cook pancakes until brown and bubbles in middle and then flip over to brown other side for 1-2 minutes.
Spring on a plate salad
Cook’s notes: Recipe adapted from eatingwell.com and serves 4.
Salad ingredients:
1/2 bunch asparagus, cut off asparagus spears from the bottom about 4 inches up
2 cups sugar snap peas
1-2 cups radishes, thinly sliced
3 TB. finely chopped scallion
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup Herb Mediterranean Feta Crumbles
1/2 cup toasted walnuts or almonds
Balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Sea salt and ground pepper to taste
1/4 cup dark good quality balsamic (I splurged and used dark chocolate balsamic-so good)
1/4 cup good quality olive oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
Salad directions:
Fill a medium bowl with ice water and place it in sink. Bring water to a boil in a large pot.
Place asparagus and snap peas in boiling water. Lower heat to medium-high and boil until al dente about 1-2 minutes. Drain snap peas and asparagus using a colander. Place veggies in an ice bowl of water for 1 minute. Drain again.
In another bowl add cooked asparagus, snap peas, sliced radishes, cranberries, feta crumbles, nuts, and tomatoes. Drizzle with dressing and top the salad with crumbled feta cheese and toasted almonds or walnuts to serve.
Vinaigrette dressing directions:
Mix all balsamic dressing ingredients in a blender. Taste test to balance ingredients.
Transfer to a screw-type jar until serving. Reshake the jar and refrigerate any leftovers.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
