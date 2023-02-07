by Sue Ready
May the new year be one filled with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for you.
Asian peanut noodle dish with chicken and veggies
A special meal to commemorate the Chinese Year of the Rabbit and Valentine’s Day. Chocolate cherry crackles are a delicious cookie treat speckled with cherry bits and chocolate, a satisfying finish to a holiday meal.
Cook’s notes: Rice sticks or rice noodles can be found in the Asian section of your supermarket and make this a gluten free dish. If you can’t find rice noodles, udon noodles or even linguini would work. Or skip the noodles and use spiralized veggies instead (sweet potatoes would be great here). To save time, buy pre-shredded carrots and use a broccoli chopped salad kit. You will only need half a bag so save dressing and bacon bits found in package to make a salad for another time. Make peanut sauce ahead for easier assembly. It should be at room temperature to use. Recipe adapted from skinnytaste.com and serves four.
Ingredients:
For the peanut sauce:
1 cup reduced sodium chicken broth
5 tablespoons Butter’n Peanut Butter (low fat) or regular creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce, use Tamari for gluten free
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
For the chicken:
16 oz. chicken breast, cut into thin strips or bite sized pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sweet chili sauce or sriracha more or less to taste (start out small-taste test)
Juice of 1/2 lime
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
1 tablespoon soy sauce, use Tamari for gluten free
8 oz. stir-fry rice noodles
3/4 cup green onions, chopped
1 cup shredded carrots
1- 1/4 cups broccoli slaw from a package of Broccoli Chopped Salad Kit found in produce
1 cup bean sprouts, optional
2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
1 lime, sliced
Cilantro for garnish, optional
Directions:
For the peanut sauce: Combine chicken broth, peanut butter, sriracha, honey, soy sauce, ginger, and 3 minced garlic cloves in a small saucepan. Simmer over medium-low heat stirring occasionally until sauce becomes smooth and well blended, about 5-10 minutes. Set aside.
Boil water for the noodles and cook according to package instructions. Drain and return back to pan to keep warm.
Season chicken with salt and pepper, sriracha, lime, garlic, ginger and soy sauce.
Heat a large skillet or wok until hot. Add oil and sauté chicken on medium heat until cooked through, about 4-5 minutes.
Add in 2 minced garlic cloves, scallions, carrots, broccoli slaw and/or bean sprouts. Sauté until tender crisp, about 2-3 minutes.
Add drained noodles and peanut sauce. Toss and heat through.
Chocolate cherry crackles
Cook’s notes: The recipes makes 18 cookies and was adapted from Food Network December 2017 and December 2020.
Ingredients:
1-3/4 cups flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 stick of butter, room temperature
1 cup of sugar, divided
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg
1/3 cup cherry jam or preserves
5 drops food coloring, red
1/2 teaspoon each vanilla and almond extract
1-4 oz. semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate bar, chopped small or 3/4 cup Dark Chocolate Chips
1/2 cup dried cherries
1/2 cup confectioners (powdered) sugar
Directions:
Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Beat butter, 1/2 cup sugar, brown sugar on medium high until light and fluffy. Add in egg, jam, food coloring and extracts. Mix well.
Reduce speed to low and mix in flour mixture.
Fold in chocolate and cherries. Chill dough in freezer about 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone pad. Lay a long sheet of wax paper on counter. Roll heaping tablespoons of dough into balls and place on wax paper.
In two different small bowls; add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar in one and 1/2 cup granulated sugar in the other. Roll dough balls in granulated sugar first, then confectioners sugar. Shake off any excess. Place on baking sheet two inches apart.
Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack and use a sifter to re-dust each cookie with confectioners sugar while warm.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.