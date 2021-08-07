by Sue Ready
Grilled pork chops with balsamic raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce
Cook’s notes: The perfect summertime meal with a tasty balsamic raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce that elevates your chops to a whole new level. Adding in your favorite pasta salad with Puff Pastry Peach Tarts makes for a very satisfying meal. Ribs can be substituted for the pork chops.
Recipe serves 4 from closetcooking.com
Raspberry balsamic chipotle BBQ sauce ingredients
2 cups raspberries fresh (or thawed frozen)
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons raspberry or strawberry preserves/jam
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce (or tamari for gluten-free)
1+ chipotle chili in adobo, chopped
1 clove garlic, grated or finely chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
For the grilled pork chops:
1 pound pork chops
salt and pepper to taste
Directions for the raspberry balsamic chipotle BBQ sauce:
Puree everything in a food processor or blender and optionally strain to remove the raspberry seeds.
Pour into a small saucepan, bring to a boil and turn heat to low and simmer 15 minutes, uncovered.
Directions for the grilled pork chops:
Heat the grill or a grill pan to medium-high heat, season the pork chops with salt and pepper to taste, place them on the grill and sear them 2-3 minutes per side.
Reduce heat to medium, baste chops with sauce on one side, about 5-8 minutes, flip them and cook until the pork chops are done, another 5-8 minutes, basting with sauce again. Cooking time varies depending on the thickness of the pork chops.
Optional: Add 1 teaspoon liquid smoke to the BBQ sauce.
Puff pasty peach tartlets
Cook’s Notes: Juicy peaches with cinnamon and brown sugar, toasted almonds, and coconut topped with a vanilla glaze or powdered sugar over a flaky crust. These peach tartlets are a real treat! When using a pre-made puff pastry it doesn’t get any easier and even tastes bakery made.
Ingredients for peach tartlets:
1 sheet puff pastry – I used Pepperidge Farm brand
1 egg, beaten well with a fork
2 large fresh peaches or 4 medium-sized peaches (or use canned/drained peaches)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1-1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup sliced almonds or a mixture of toasted almonds and coconut to equal 1/3 cup
Ingredients for vanilla glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon milk (or add to achieve desired consistency)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Thaw puff pastry 20 minutes at room temperature, or until you can unfold the pastry. Cut pastry into 9 equal-sized squares and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them 1-inch apart.
Beat 1 egg in a small bowl and set aside.
Slice peaches into about 1/3″ thick slices and place them in a medium mixing bowl. Sprinkle with brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, vanilla, and gently fold together with a spatula.
Use your fingers or fork to layer 4-5 peach slices over the center of each pastry square making sure peaches do not have any excess juice on them. Also, make sure not to get peach juice on the surrounding pastry. It is possible :)
Brush pastry edges generously with beaten egg. Sprinkle with sliced almonds or a mixture of almonds and coconut
Bake on the center oven rack at 400 degrees for 17 minutes or until puffed and golden at the edges, turning the sheet halfway through baking. Tip: Do not over-bake. It browns very quickly towards the end. Remove peach pastry from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.
Drizzle with icing or sprinkle with powdered sugar. Best eaten on the same day for freshness.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
