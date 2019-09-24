by Sue Ready
Fall retains the air of fresh beginnings.
Capture fall flavors with a savory and sweet dish and an irresistible cookie treat.
Grilled pork chops with maple apple pear sauce
Cook’s notes: A seasoned pork rub enhances the flavor of the dish. A maple pear apple sauce drizzled over the chops gives it the piece de resistance. Serve the chops and sauce over a wild rice mixture or couscous for a healthy option. Recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
1-1/2 oz. boneless pork tenderloin
3 medium pears, peeled and coarsely chopped (I used Bartlett pears)
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
3 TB. dried tart red cherries
3/4 cup apple juice
1/3 cup water
1-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. thyme (crushed) or 1 tsp. snipped fresh thyme
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary (crushed) or 2 tsp. snipped fresh rosemary
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Pork rub
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 TB. chili powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Cut meat into four serving size pieces. Mix pork rub ingredients.
Using your fingers apply the rub to both sides of the meat working it into the meat.
Let meat rest for 20 minutes before grilling at 325 degrees. Turn once during cooking time.
Cook 20-25 minutes or until meat registers 145 degrees. Tent meat when done to keep warm.
Mix cornstarch with water and add to saucepan with maple syrup, dried cherries, apple juice, spices and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Mix well and add in pears, bringing to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer gently about 3 minutes or until pears are tender.
Maple nut cookies
These cookies are perfect for snacking and sharing. Recipe adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
Cook’s notes: Chilling the cookie dough is imperative. 30 minutes in the refrigerator makes for easier handling of the dough. Flour your hands when rolling the dough into balls.
Recipe makes 24 cookies.
Ingredients:
2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg, at room temperature
1/3 cup pure maple syrup not pancake syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 teaspoon maple extract
1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts
Maple icing
1 tablespoon butter
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar
Pinch of salt, to taste
Milk if needed for correct frosting consistency
Directions:
Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Cream the butter and brown sugar together on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the egg and beat on high until combined, about 30 seconds. Add the maple syrup, vanilla and maple extracts, then beat on high speed until combined.
Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, then mix on low until combined. Add the nuts and beat on low speed until combined.
Cover and chill the dough for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2-3 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Roll cookie dough into balls, about 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie. Bake each batch for 11 minutes until lightly browned on the sides. The centers will look very soft.
Remove from the oven. If your warm cookies look puffy, lightly bang the pan on the counter when you remove it from the oven. That will help slightly deflate the cookies. Cool cookies on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Make the icing: In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter and maple syrup together, whisking occasionally. Once the butter has melted, remove from heat and whisk in the sifted confectioners’ sugar. Taste. Add a pinch of salt, if desired. Add in milk to get needed consistency. Frost cooled cookies. Icing will set after about 1 hour. I added sprinkles because everything always tastes better when sprinkles are used.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack. Sue publishes monthly dog stories called The World According to Bella at http://www.wwnrockport.com/
