“Never iron a four leaf clover because you don’t want to press your luck.” — Irish Proverb
You might want to break out in a jig after a spoonful of Irish stew, called “ballymaloe” or “stobhach gaelac” in Gaelic. The traditional dish is made of lamb potatoes, onions, and parsley. I’ve upgraded the stew with my own twist, skipped the lamb, used beef and added some beer.
Irish Stew
Cook’s notes: Whether you make this Irish beef stew with Guinness beer for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration or just an everyday meal, it’s definitely a must-try recipe! The addition of the Guinness Beer, a dark beer, adds a robust malty flavor to the stew. This is one of those dishes where the flavor of the stew continues to improve the next day. You can prep a lot of the ingredients the day before and store them in a plastic bag. I found Guinness draught beer a better choice for the stew. Guinness extra stout is a stronger beer and its taste can overpower the stew’s flavor. The stew was paired with Irish soda bread. Recipe is an Ever Ready Special and serves four.
Ingredients:
1-1/2 lb. beef stew meat or sirloin cut in small cubes
1/2 cup flour to use in Ziploc bag
1 small onion, diced
3 cloves of garlic, minced
1 small box of white mushrooms, rinsed and sliced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1/2 bottle of Guinness Draught beer
2 cups finely chopped carrots
1 cup each diced parsnips or sweet potatoes, carrots, and celery
4 small red potatoes, quartered
2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon each allspice and celery seeds
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon each marjoram, thyme, and Rosemary
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cups beef broth or chicken broth (use low sodium one)
1-1/2 cups V-8 juice
1/3 cup water mixed with 3 tablespoons flour
Directions:
In a Zipbag add ½ cup flour and shake beef cubes
In a fry pan brown beef cubes in 2 TB. hot olive oil and set aside
In the same frying pan, sauté mushrooms, minced garlic, and onions until caramelized about 3-4 minutes.
In a soup pot, add browned beef cubes, beef or chicken broth, V-8 juice, flour mixture, carrots, potatoes, parsnips, celery, mushroom mixture, spices, bay leaves, tomato paste, brown sugar, and yes, don’t forget the beer!!
Cook on low heat covered about 1-1/2 -2 hours until carrots, parsnips, and potatoes are done.
Discard bay leaves before serving. Note: recipe works well in a crockpot, cook on high 4-5 hours.
Irish soda bread
Cook’s notes: Irish Soda Bread is a traditional product of a poor country. Originally the bread was made with only the most basic of ingredients: flour, baking soda (used as a leavening agent instead of yeast), soured milk to moisten and activate the soda, and salt. Before baking, a cross was cut on the top with a knife, to ward off the devil and protect the household. From the earliest times, bread-making was an integral part of daily life in almost every home.
Ingredients:
1 cup of raisins
1 teaspoon caraway seed
4 tablespoons Irish whiskey
4 cups of flour
4 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup butter softened
1 cup buttermilk+2 tablespoons
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons buttermilk
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet or line with parchment. Mix the raisins/currants with the caraway seeds and whiskey, let soak for 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.
Work in butter with a pastry cutter until it resembles coarse meal. Spoon the raisin-whiskey mixture into the flour mixture. Whisk 1 cup of buttermilk, vanilla and egg until blended. Add to flour mixture.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until all is incorporated. Form dough into a round shape and place on prepared baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon melted butter with 2 tablespoons buttermilk, brush loaf with mixture and set aside extra. Use a sharp knife to cut an ‘X’ into the top of the loaf.
Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Brush the loaf with the reserved buttermilk/butter mixture once during baking time.
